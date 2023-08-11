Wisconsin Parents Withdraw Daughters from School Team Over Trans Athlete Participation

A small but growing number of parents, at least three sets in total, are opting to remove their daughters from a school sports team in Green Bay, Wisconsin because a transgender student is reportedly considering participation alongside their children, according to local station WLUK.

The station has chosen not to reveal the students' identities or specify the sport involved, citing privacy concerns for all parties involved.



“They're just not used to the ball coming at them that hard,” Ryan Gusick, one of the concerned parents, told the outlet. "A lot of these girls are specifically quitting this team because they're concerned for their safety."

In an effort to address the issue, the school's principal and Title IX coordinator met with the parents during an evening session on Thursday. They planned to provide clarity on the situation, highlighting the stance of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), which prohibits discrimination based on disability, race, and gender identity for student-athletes.

The WIAA Transgender Participation Policy outlines that transgender girls must undergo at least one year of testosterone suppression medication before they can participate in girls' sports.

Parents also expressed concerns about the transgender student's use of the women's locker room. The Green Bay school district has an existing policy that allows students to use the locker room aligned with their gender identity.

The district told WLUK it “works with the transgender students to determine what they would prefer. However, they have a legal right to use the locker room."

School officials added: "If they choose to use the locker room they gender identify with, students who may have concerns the District will work with to provide support.”

A bill recently proposed by state GOP lawmakers would only allow students to participate in sports teams that correspond with the sex assigned to them at birth, making Wisconsin the 19th state to consider legislation impacting transgender youth. These legislative efforts include proposals to limit gender-affirming surgeries and the availability of puberty-blocking hormones for minors.