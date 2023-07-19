Wisconsin Parents Accused of Imprisoning Children for a Year Showed Pics of Happy Kids on Social Media - The Messenger
Wisconsin Parents Accused of Imprisoning Children for a Year Showed Pics of Happy Kids on Social Media

'Family isn't always blood. It's the people in your life who want you in theirs,' Katie Koch, who is accused of imprisoning her young children, wrote on Instagram

Jason Hahn
JWPlayer

The social media accounts of Katie Koch and Joel Manke show what life was like for the couple before they were accused of imprisoning their two young children in Minnesota.

Koch, 34, and Manke, 38, are now facing multiple felony charges after their two boys, aged 7 and 9, were found attempting to escape from their home through a broken window last week.

Though the couple has not updated their Instagram profile since 2020, images on the platform showed them celebrating holidays, the children's birthdays, and spending time with pets around their Bluemound Heights neighborhood home in the years before the alleged imprisonments occurred.

Katie Koch's Instagram
Katie Koch and Joel Manke from an Instagram photo.Instagram
"Family isn't always blood. It's the people in your life who want you in theirs," Koch, the boys' mother, wrote in the caption of a picture of Manke walking hand in hand with them.

"The ones who accept you for who you are," she continued, "the ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what."

In one post, Koch wrote that she was "so blessed to know" Manke, who is not the children's biological father, and proclaimed they would be together for "many more years."

Katie Koch and Joel Manke
Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, are each facing multiple felony charges after officials discovered what they described as horrid living conditions.Courtesy Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

"You're an AMAZING Man, Best Friend, Daddy to Our Boys & All of Our FurBabies, and Every Single other Role that You Fulfill," she said.

Koch refers to herself as a "Blackcraft babe" in her bio and a "witch" in multiple posts.

Manke's Instagram page also features a Valentine's Day post showing his and Koch's names written on rocks, along with what is likely the names of their children.

"Daddy" is written under Manke's name next to a rock that reads "Our family."

After the children broke out of the home on July 13, witnesses described them as behaving like "cavemen" and appearing unkempt, per CBS 58.

Investigations revealed that the children had been kept locked inside a room with boarded-up windows, surrounded by garbage and a pervasive stench of feces and urine, for at least a year.

The couple are now each facing four felony counts, and Koch is also facing two misdemeanors related to child neglect and false imprisonment.

If convicted on all four felony counts, both could be fined up to $120,000 and receive a 43-year sentence. If convicted of the two misdemeanors, Koch could face an added $20,000 in fines and 18 months in prison.

