Naked Boys Who Escaped Wisconsin Home Were So Filthy, Neighbor Believed They Were Wearing ‘Halloween Costumes’ (Exclusive)

Rick Eder says there were almost no signs that something was wrong at the home of his neighbor, Katie Koch, who is now accused of imprisoning her two young sons inside a filthy room in their Wisconsin neighborhood.

But in hindsight, he tells The Messenger, there was one clue he wished he had given more attention.

"Me and my wife have lived here for almost 30 years, and if you looked at all our lawns, we keep them nice and cut, and their lawn was nice and cut," he says of the Bluemound Heights property where Koch lived with her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joel Manke.

"But their windows were covered, boarded up, and from the inside, there were sheets and tarps all over them so that you couldn't see in," he continues. "But, how often do you go past someone's home and look at the windows?"

Prosecutors in Milwaukee allege that the solitary couple kept Koch's sons, aged 7 and 9, locked inside a room surrounded by trash and human excrement for at least the past year.

Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, are each facing multiple felony charges after officials discovered what they described as horrid living conditions. Courtesy Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

The revelation came to light on July 13 when the boys escaped through a broken window and crossed paths with Eder and his wife, Christine, as he drove her home from work.

"They ran right out in front of us," he recalls. "They were so dirty that we thought they were dressed in Halloween costumes. It looked like they were wearing long wigs, and it looked like they had been whipped with a belt. I turned to my wife immediately and said, 'Those are not costumes.'"

"It was a shock," he continues. "Just a horrible scene."

Eder says he and Christine did not immediately recognize the soiled children were naked or that they were boys and not girls.

Katie Koch and Joel Manke Instagram

As they waited for emergency services to arrive, Eder says the "terrified" children ran around in circles and away from anyone who tried to help.

One of the boys just put his fingers in his ears and screamed.

"It's hard for me to talk about; it's all I've been thinking about since it happened," the 57-year-old Eder tells The Messenger.

Eder says for all the years Koch has lived across from him, he never knew she had children and was surprised when she came out and demanded the boys return home.

"So much was going on in my mind," he recalls. "Do I grab the child and stop her? But the child doesn't know me. Would I cause him more harm?"

Police and firefighters arrived within five minutes of Eder calling 911, and Koch and Manke were arrested a short time later.

The couple has since been charged with multiple felonies, including child neglect and false imprisonment. If convicted on all counts, Koch and Manke could be given a fine of $120,000 and a sentence of 43 years.

Koch also faces two misdemeanors that could result in a fine of $20,000 and 18 months in prison.

Eder, who had no previous interaction with Koch or Manke, says he and other neighbors plan to donate clothes and toys to the children. The situation, he explains, now feels personal.

"I can't imagine what the kids will go through for the rest of their lives," he says.

"Don't be afraid to call the authorities or someone if you think there's something suspicious going on in your neighborhood," Eder adds. "Don't be afraid; if I had paid more attention, I probably would have done something sooner."