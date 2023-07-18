Wisconsin Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children for at Least a Year: ‘They Didn’t Know the Outside Existed’ - The Messenger
Wisconsin Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children for at Least a Year: ‘They Didn’t Know the Outside Existed’

Neighbors interviewed by investigators said they didn’t realize kids lived inside the home

Yelena Dzhanova
A Wisconsin mom and her boyfriend allegedly kept their two children imprisoned at home for at least one full year, according to prosecutors in Milwaukee.

Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, are each facing multiple felony charges after officials discovered what they described as horrid living conditions.

On July 13, a neighbor called the police after spotting the two children break a window and escape from the home. One witness told CBS 58 that the two boys, aged 7 and 9, "were acting like cavemen, like they had never seen the sun before."

The neighbor, Christine Eder, stated that it appeared as if "they had never been outside before. If they have been, it's been a very long time." Eder added that the boys seemed to have never received a haircut before. That’s when she decided to call the police. "They didn’t know the outside existed," she said.

Neighbors interviewed by investigators claimed that they were unaware children lived inside the home. Eder mentioned she had never even seen Manke or Koch before.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Mallory Davis said in court on Monday that the children had been kept locked inside a room with boarded-up windows, according to the outlet.

Officers who responded to the scene stated that the floor was so cluttered with garbage that they couldn't see it, and they smelled feces and urine throughout the house.

In an interview with investigators, Manke stated he had to "pick his battles" with Koch to maintain peace. He confessed that Koch had never taken the children to a doctor or school, and admitted in the past that "her boys deserve better."

Davis declared that the two children "have been horribly damaged by their mother's actions. They are completely uneducated. They are not potty trained, even at their ages. Essentially, at this point, they are unable to function in society."

Koch and Manke are each facing four felony counts. In addition, Koch is facing two misdemeanors related to child neglect and false imprisonment. If convicted on all four felony counts, both Koch and Manke could be fined up to $120,000 and receive a 43-year prison sentence. If convicted of the two misdemeanors, Koch could face an additional $20,000 in fines and 18 months in prison.

