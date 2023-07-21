Wisconsin Mom Accused of Imprisoning 2 Sons Has History of Armed Robbery, Drug Use - The Messenger
Wisconsin Mom Accused of Imprisoning 2 Sons Has History of Armed Robbery, Drug Use

Katie Koch was cited for a number of crimes dating back to early 2011, including armed robbery, retail theft and drug possession

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Katie Koch, the mother accused of keeping her two young boys inside a locked room inside her home for at least a year, has a history of criminal offenses dating back over a decade, The Messenger has learned.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice records, 34-year-old Koch has been cited for a number of crimes dating back to early 2011, including armed robbery, retail theft and breaking into a locked coin box.

Following her arrests, a Milwaukee court ordered Koch to obtain a mental health evaluation in January 2014 and seek any treatment doctors deemed appropriate.

The court also asked her to enroll in vocational or educational courses.

But in late 2017, presumably after the birth of her second son, Koch continued to have trouble with the law and was cited multiple times for possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics, including cocaine.

Koch's last charge, a misdemeanor hit and run while operating a vehicle with a revoked license, occurred in May 2018.

Koch was arrested earlier this month after neighbors witnessed her two sons, aged 7 and 9, escape their home through a broken window.

Katie Koch's Instagram
Katie Koch and Joel MankeInstagram

Rick Eder, a neighbor who called emergency services after spotting the children on the street, told The Messenger that they were covered in filth and appeared "terrified."

"They were running away; it was almost like they never saw what the outside looked like," he said.

At the time, Koch lived with her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joel Manke, in the Milwaukee neighborhood of Bluemound Heights.

In court documents obtained by The Messenger, prosecutors allege that Koch and Manke kept the boys inside a filthy room with boarded-up windows since at least July 2022.

Koch told investigators that she homeschooled the children using workbooks and apps on a tablet.

When contacted by The Messenger, Milwaukee Public Schools declined to comment when asked if the children were ever enrolled in the district.

The couple now faces four felony counts, while Koch also faces two misdemeanors related to child neglect and false imprisonment.

Katie Koch and Joel Manke
Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, are each facing multiple felony charges after officials discovered what they described as horrid living conditions.Courtesy Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Records show Manke, who is not the children's biological father, posted a $6,500 bond with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Katie Koch
Katie KochMilwaukee County Sheriff's Office

While speaking to NBC affiliate WTMJ, Manke's mother, Diane Manke, claimed her son "tried his hardest to get the kids to go to school."

"What more can you do when you're not the dad?" she said. "You can tell the mom, but she didn't want to do that."

Diane also disputes the notion that the children did not leave the home.

"They did things, but that's what I want people to know," she told the news station. "They didn't keep them in a house trapped up in a room."

