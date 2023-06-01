The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: Report

    Published |Updated
    Mark Moore
    JWPlayer

    A Wisconsin man was arrested for stealing a police cruiser while he was awaiting trial for stealing another cop car months earlier, according to a report.

    Daniel Barton, 34, of Milwaukee was arrested by Shorewood police on Tuesday after allegedly taking an officer's car for a joyride, WISN 12 reported on Wednesday.

    Daniel Barton
    Daniel Barton/Wisconsin County Sheriff's Office Wisconsin County Sheriff's Office

    Barton had already been arrested in December for stealing a squad car in Milwaukee.

    Video from the Shorewood Police Department obtained by WISN shows Barton driving the stolen car past cops while they were conducting a traffic stop Tuesday night.

    One of the them asks: "Is that your squad? That’s your squad."

    The other officer then speaks into his radio: "Ah, someone just stole my squad. Westbound on Capitol." 

    By the time police responded, the stolen car had left the scene.

    About 10 minutes later, officers discovered Barton trying to hide in a gym.

    Barton is already accused of driving off with a Milwaukee officer's car during a traffic stop in December.

    The complaint from the Milwaukee arrest says Barton was "giggling as he drives off" in the officer's vehicle, WISN reported.

    He later abandoned the squad car and was found hiding in a garbage can.

    Barton is facing a misdemeanor car theft charge in Milwaukee and was free while he awaited trial.

    Charges were pending against Barton for the Shorewood incident.

