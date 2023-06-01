Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: Report
A Wisconsin man was arrested for stealing a police cruiser while he was awaiting trial for stealing another cop car months earlier, according to a report.
Daniel Barton, 34, of Milwaukee was arrested by Shorewood police on Tuesday after allegedly taking an officer's car for a joyride, WISN 12 reported on Wednesday.
Barton had already been arrested in December for stealing a squad car in Milwaukee.
- Ex-Biden Nuclear Waste Expert Arrested as ‘Fugitive’ for Another Alleged Suitcase Theft
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in Crypto
- Disabled voters face a choice in Wisconsin: Break the law or don’t vote
- Why donors spent millions of dollars on a nonpartisan judicial race in Wisconsin
- Minn. Man Charged with Stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Nearly 20 Years Later
Video from the Shorewood Police Department obtained by WISN shows Barton driving the stolen car past cops while they were conducting a traffic stop Tuesday night.
One of the them asks: "Is that your squad? That’s your squad."
The other officer then speaks into his radio: "Ah, someone just stole my squad. Westbound on Capitol."
By the time police responded, the stolen car had left the scene.
About 10 minutes later, officers discovered Barton trying to hide in a gym.
Barton is already accused of driving off with a Milwaukee officer's car during a traffic stop in December.
The complaint from the Milwaukee arrest says Barton was "giggling as he drives off" in the officer's vehicle, WISN reported.
He later abandoned the squad car and was found hiding in a garbage can.
Barton is facing a misdemeanor car theft charge in Milwaukee and was free while he awaited trial.
Charges were pending against Barton for the Shorewood incident.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary TrumpNews
- Mother and Daughter Who Fled Syrian Civil War Graduate College TogetherNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young PeopleNews
- Suspected Serial LEGO Shoplifter Arrested Outside of TargetNews