Wisconsin Couple Accused of Locking 2 Boys Inside Filthy Room for a Year Plead Not Guilty
Katie Koch and Joel Manke were arrested on July 13 when her sons were found running through the streets naked and covered in filth
Joel Manke and Katie Koch, the woman accused of locking her two young children inside a room for at least a year, have pled not guilty to charges brought against them by prosecutors.
The couple entered pleas during separate hearings in Wisconsin court on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were arrested in their Milwaukee neighborhood of Bluemound Heights.
According to court records, Koch — who has a history of criminal offenses — appeared via video feed and remained in custody, while Manke appeared in person.
Attorneys for Manke and Koch did not immediately respond when contacted by The Messenger. The Milwaukee District Attorney declined to comment on the case.
During a previous hearing, Koch maintained she was not guilty on two of her six counts, both misdemeanors.
Koch and Manke each face four felony counts related to false imprisonment and neglect of a child. A scheduling conference for Koch and Manke is planned for Aug. 10.
The couple was arrested outside their home on July 13 after neighbors reported witnessing Koch's two sons, aged 7 and 9, running outside naked and covered in dirt.
According to court records, investigators alleged that Koch's children had been living in filthy conditions inside a confined room with boarded-up windows since at least July 2022.
Koch said she'd been homeschooling the boys using Hooked on Phonics workbooks and educational apps on tablets, court records state.
Authorities also claimed they discovered that the children had not received medical attention for a year or two, resulting in severely matted hair that had to be shaved once taken to a hospital.
"It looked like they were wearing long wigs, and it looked like they had been whipped with a belt," neighbor Rick Eder previously told The Messenger.
In court documents, prosecutors said Koch wrote a three-page letter to her children apologizing for their treatment and acknowledging that they "deserve better."
Manke posted bail of $6,500 with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office just a few days after his arrest.
In an interview with NBC affiliate WTMJ, Manke's mother, Diane Manke, claimed her son did his "hardest to get the kids to go to school" but could not convince Koch.
"I think he would've done things differently," she told the news station. "But it's not like he didn't tell [Koch], and he didn't try."
Diane also disputed claims that the boys were "trapped in a room," explaining that Manke had taken the boys outside, including to a park and a local lake.
Koch's brother, Matt, told WTMJ his family had "no idea" about the alleged situation in his sister's home.
"Those poor babies," he told the news station. "We had no idea. Don't think for a second if we had an idea; we wouldn't have taken care of that. I don't know what went wrong or where it went wrong."
Matt told the news station that his mother is trying to figure out how to help the boys move forward.
"Those kids need around-the-clock care right now," he said.
