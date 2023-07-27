Wisconsin County to Cover Abortion Expenses for Employees

The Dane County Board of Supervisors in Wisconsin has voted in favor of a new budget amendment to cover abortion related expenses for its employees.

The Board of Supervisors voted last year to set aside up to $20 thousand to help staff on the Dane County insurance plan travel out of state to receive abortions as part of the county’s annual budget.

As per the county’s new policy, which was announced July 19, employees with single insurance can receive reimbursement up to $1000 annually, and individuals with family insurance can get up to $2000 in reimbursement, according to reporting from Wisconsin Public Radio.

Claims for reimbursement under this new policy, which includes reimbursement for travel and housing, will be reviewed by Employee Benefits Corporation, and not Dane County. The budget amendment was introduced by Dane County Supervisor Mike Bare in October 2022.

“The justification for the amendment indicates that given the abortion ban in the State of Wisconsin going into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, residents seeking abortion care incur significant costs to travel to states where this care is legally accessible,” Bare said in an October 2022 statement announcing the introduction of the amendment. “This benefit will cover travel expenses include transportation, accommodation, and related costs.”

The policy change comes against the backdrop of an ongoing legal challenge against the state’s abortion ban.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s June 2022 verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, ending the national right to abortion, abortions in Wisconsin virtually ended.

The state went back to the enforcement of an 1849 law, prohibiting health care providers from administering abortions in almost all cases. The law has no exceptions for rape or incest, but does have an exception if the abortion, as determined by a physician, is necessary in order to save the life of the mother.

In a July 7 ruling, however, Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper said that the 1849 ban does not apply to consensual medical abortions, noting that the law “is not an abortion statute” and “makes no mention of an abortive type procedure.” The law, then, she explained, which does not use the term abortion, only prohibits attacking a woman to try to kill her unborn child.

Because of this July 7 ruling, a lawsuit filed last year by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, challenging the 1849 ban, can move forward. In that lawsuit Kaul argues that the 1849 ban is in conflict with a 1985 law that permits abortion until the fetus is viable.

The case is currently being challenged in Dane County Court, but is expected to reach the state Supreme Court, which will flip to a liberal majority next month.