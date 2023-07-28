Wisconsin City Considering Charging Property Owners Monthly Fee to Power Street Lights: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Wisconsin City Considering Charging Property Owners Monthly Fee to Power Street Lights: Report

Residential, commercial, and industrial properties would be charged differently

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Street lightGetty Images

A city in Wisconsin is contemplating having property owners pay a fee to power street lights, according to a report.

Marshfield, located approximately 130 miles west of Green Bay, is considering adopting an ordinance that would require property owners to pay a monthly fee, WAOW reported.

The report stated that the city, with a population of roughly 18,000, spends around $250,000 a year on street lights.

City officials said the fee is needed to comply with state tax levy limits. They also pointed out that residents would not pay any more for the lights than what is already built into their current taxes.

Read More

"So what we want to do is take it off their taxes and make it a separate charge. Hopefully, it'll be as fair as possible. We'll be very conscious as far as the residents compared to the businesses and make sure they're not paying more than their fair share," said Steve Barg, Marshfield city administrator, as reported by the news outlet.

Residential, commercial, and industrial properties would be charged differently.

"They'll try to figure out a way to divide the benefit most fairly and have to determine how much would they raise, how much would we raise if we imposed certain charges on certain types of customers," Barg said.

The city plans to hire a financial adviser to conduct a study to determine the charges.

The study is expected to take about four months.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.