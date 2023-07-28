Wisconsin City Considering Charging Property Owners Monthly Fee to Power Street Lights: Report

A city in Wisconsin is contemplating having property owners pay a fee to power street lights, according to a report.

Marshfield, located approximately 130 miles west of Green Bay, is considering adopting an ordinance that would require property owners to pay a monthly fee, WAOW reported.

The report stated that the city, with a population of roughly 18,000, spends around $250,000 a year on street lights.

City officials said the fee is needed to comply with state tax levy limits. They also pointed out that residents would not pay any more for the lights than what is already built into their current taxes.

"So what we want to do is take it off their taxes and make it a separate charge. Hopefully, it'll be as fair as possible. We'll be very conscious as far as the residents compared to the businesses and make sure they're not paying more than their fair share," said Steve Barg, Marshfield city administrator, as reported by the news outlet.

Residential, commercial, and industrial properties would be charged differently.

"They'll try to figure out a way to divide the benefit most fairly and have to determine how much would they raise, how much would we raise if we imposed certain charges on certain types of customers," Barg said.

The city plans to hire a financial adviser to conduct a study to determine the charges.

The study is expected to take about four months.