Wisconsin Brewpub That Makes Biden Beer, ‘Woke’ Coffee Loses Permit to Operate

A Wisconsin area brewpub has been ordered to close by local government officials, and its owner claims it's because of his progressive views.

The Minocqua Brewing Company had its operating license yanked by an Oneida County zoning committee following a lengthy battle over local zoning rules, reports Wisconsin Public Radio

The controversy involved parking rules and a proposed outdoor beer garden by the pub's owner, Kirk Bangstad, who has accused the conservative board of coming after him due to his liberal political beliefs.

Previously, the brewpub gained attention for marketing beers named after Democratic politicians, including a "Biden Beer" for President Biden, and a coffee labeled "WOKE."

Its website also features a "Progressive" beer called "AOC IPA" featuring the likeness of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

ABC affiliate WAOW reported that Oneida County supervisors accused Bangstad's company of violating its permit multiple times, mainly by serving alcohol outside and not having a covered dumpster.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite the permit's cancellation, Bangstad said he intended to continue doing business until he is physically forced to close.

He also threatened to sue in federal court.

"I don't think they realize what revoking a thriving business permit ... will look like throughout the entire state of Wisconsin and the nation," he said, according to WAOW.

Bangstad said he doesn't believe the violations cited by the county were not severe enough to warrant shutting down his business.

During a meeting about the permit, Planning and Zoning Committee member Mike Timmons claimed Bangstad was "telling us how you should run your business, and you shouldn't be liable."

Bottoms up. Grant Faint/Getty Images

"You are shaking your head all over, but you're violating that permit," he told Bangstad during the meeting, reported NBC affiliate WJFW.

Some local residents, including Wayne Trapp, a contractor in Minocqua, told WOAW that they believe the numerous violations demonstrate a lack of "respect" for the rules.

Bangstad briefly ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2015 and for state Assembly in 2020.

He also operates the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, which has reportedly used billboard ads to attack Republican politicians.