Wisconsin Authorities Searching for Person Who Released Thousands of Mink Into Wild
A Wisconsin sheriff’s office is investigating after thousands of mink were released into the wild last week
A Wisconsin sheriff’s office is investigating after thousands of mink were released into the wild last week.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for cutting a hole in the fence of a Lincoln farm and releasing 3,000 of the critters, Patch reported.
The rural community has less than 1,000 people, according to the latest U.S. Census.
The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. on Friday and 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, WKOW reported.
Mink are semi-aquatic mammals similar to weasels. They are bred for their pelts, due to their silky, dense fur.
Wisconsin ranks as the top producer of mink pelt production and females bred in the United States. In 2021, the state produced 579,460 pelts, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The value of U.S. pelts produced during the 2021 crop year was $59.9 million.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Messenger.
