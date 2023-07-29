Winning Numbers for $940 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Have Been Drawn - The Messenger
Winning Numbers for $940 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Have Been Drawn

It's the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history; check out the numbers here

Scott McDonald
Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold Friday,.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The Mega Millions jackpot of $940 million for the Friday drawing was the fifth-largest in the game’s history. Here are the winning numbers.

First Five: 5-10-28-52-63
Mega Ball: 18
Megaplier: 5x

Mega Millions is still tallying results from participating states to determine both if there is a grand prize winner, and if there are others who had tickets that won millions of dollars for hitting the first five numbers, but missing out on the gold Mega Ball.

If no jackpot is won on Friday night, then Mega Millions will roll over to more than $1 billion for the Aug 1, 2023, drawing on Tuesday, which would make it the fifth time in the game’s history it cracked $1 billion.

The last winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Syracuse, New York, for a $20 million jackpot on April 18 this year. 

“Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 23.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million," Mega Millions stated on its website prior to Friday night's drawing.

"These include 41 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 20 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin," the statement added.

The $20 million jackpot in April came just four days after there was a winner for a $483 million jackpot won on a ticket sold in Queens, New York.  

These are the top 10 all-time Mega Millions jackpots:

  1. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
  2. $1.348 billion – 01/13/2023 1-ME
  3. $1.337 billion 07/29/2022 1IL
  4. $1.05 billion 01/22/2021 1-MI
  5. $940 million — CURRENT
  6. $656 million 3/30/2012 1-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD
  7. $648 million 12/17/2013 1-CA, 1-GA
  8. $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
  9. $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
  10. $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
More News.
