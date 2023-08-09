Winning $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Was Sold at a Florida Publix

The lucky Mega Millions ticket that won the $1.58 billion jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing was sold at a Florida grocery store.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix store in Neptune Beach, a beachfront community about 20 miles east of Jacksonville, according to Florida Lottery officials.

The lucky numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33, with a gold Mega Ball number of 14.

At $1.58 billion, the jackpot was the third-largest in U.S. lottery history, and the richest pot in Mega Millions history.

The winner can choose to take the full amount over 30 annual installments escalating in size, or a one-time lump sum of about $783.3 million.

The sky-high prizes are reflective of the minuscule chances of winning — 1 in 302,575,350 for the jackpot. Tuesday night’s drawing marked the first Mega Millions jackpot win since April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With Associated Press