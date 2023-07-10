Wimbledon Ump Warns Crowd Not to Pop Champagne During Play

With tennis, there is a time for making noise and a time for staying absolutely silent.

A fan popped a bottle of Champagne during a match on Sunday during the Wimbledon tennis tournament, where silence during play is among the golden rules.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of Champagne don’t do it as the player is about to serve. Thank you,” Australian umpire John Blom told the crowd to laughter on and off the court.

The offense happened during a match on No. 3 Court between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva, both of Russia.

Potapova was serving to start the match, according to the Associated Press. She was mid-serve when the pop of a Champagne cork was heard — she then hit the serve long. Potapova lost the point on her second serve.

Following the point, the umpire made the announcement, which a TV announcer called "The most Wimbledon warning I've ever heard."

Spectators are allowed to bring bottles of Champagne onto the Wimbledon tournament grounds, according to the tournament website. Champagne is also for sale by the glass and by the bottle around the grounds.

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic told the AP that she's too focused to be distracted by outside noises. She said that a fire alarm went off during a match a few years ago and she didn't even hear it.

But while Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournament spots are more strict with their noise rules, the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, is always a louder crowd.

“In New York,” Bouzkova said, “you have more outside noise, I would say, just from the crowd either drinking maybe too much beer or just being a little bit more loud.”

Representatives from Wimbledon didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.