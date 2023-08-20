Will Tropical Depression 6 Hit the US After Forming in the Atlantic Ocean? What We Know - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Will Tropical Depression 6 Hit the US After Forming in the Atlantic Ocean? What We Know

People on the east coast can breathe a sigh of relief

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

While hurricane season kicks into high gear while Californians are dealing with a rare storm striking the West Coast, people on the East Coast can breathe a sigh of relief as scientists predict that Tropical Depression 6 is unlikely to gain enough strength to cause a full-fledged storm. 

On Sunday morning, Tropical Depression 6 was around 680 miles east of the Leeward Islands, in the northeastern Caribbean. While the depression’s wind speeds have reached 35 mph, its growth has been impeded by wind shear.

Wind shear is a change in the speed or direction of the wind – a phenomenon that can sometimes weaken tropical depressions. The wind can push storms in the opposite direction or pull dry air back into the storm system. In both cases, the depression gets weakened before it gains the strength to reach the coast. 

Several meteorologists took to Twitter, to assure people that the depression was unlikely to pose any risk to the east coast. 

Tropical Depression 6 is unlikely to become stronger as it travels to the coast.
Tropical Depression 6 is unlikely to become stronger as it travels to the coast.Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

“Tropical Depression 6 … is a short lived, junk system that fizzles out soon and won't impact any land areas. Strong shear is tearing this one apart,” said meteorologist James Spann. 

Read More

While Tropical Depression 6 is unlikely to cause any damage, this year is still projected to have an unusually harsh hurricane season.

Meteorologists are also monitoring four additional storms developing in the Atlantic.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.