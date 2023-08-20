Will Tropical Depression 6 Hit the US After Forming in the Atlantic Ocean? What We Know

While hurricane season kicks into high gear while Californians are dealing with a rare storm striking the West Coast, people on the East Coast can breathe a sigh of relief as scientists predict that Tropical Depression 6 is unlikely to gain enough strength to cause a full-fledged storm.

On Sunday morning, Tropical Depression 6 was around 680 miles east of the Leeward Islands, in the northeastern Caribbean. While the depression’s wind speeds have reached 35 mph, its growth has been impeded by wind shear.

Wind shear is a change in the speed or direction of the wind – a phenomenon that can sometimes weaken tropical depressions. The wind can push storms in the opposite direction or pull dry air back into the storm system. In both cases, the depression gets weakened before it gains the strength to reach the coast.

Several meteorologists took to Twitter, to assure people that the depression was unlikely to pose any risk to the east coast.

Tropical Depression 6 is unlikely to become stronger as it travels to the coast. Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

“Tropical Depression 6 … is a short lived, junk system that fizzles out soon and won't impact any land areas. Strong shear is tearing this one apart,” said meteorologist James Spann.

While Tropical Depression 6 is unlikely to cause any damage, this year is still projected to have an unusually harsh hurricane season.

Meteorologists are also monitoring four additional storms developing in the Atlantic.