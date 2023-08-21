Wildfire in Spanish Tourist Hotspot That Forced 12,000 Evacuations Was Set Deliberately - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Wildfire in Spanish Tourist Hotspot That Forced 12,000 Evacuations Was Set Deliberately

'It is probably the most complicated fire that we have had on the Canary Islands in the last 40 years,' the regional president said

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A wildfire rages in a forested area on the Canary island of Tenerife the night of August 16. Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images

The wildfire raging on the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands was deliberately started, according to an official. 

Canary Islands Regional President Fernando Clavijo said on Sunday that police are investigating.

The wildfire broke out on Tuesday on the island of Tenerife and has caused more than 12,000 evacuations. Around 29,000 acres have burned so far, Tenerife Gov. Rosa Dávila said. 

Video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows an intense blaze burning as firefighters rush to combat it.

Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to bring the flames under control.

Clavijo shared a time-lapse video showing the evolution of the fire over the course of the weekend. In the video, gray and brown plumes of smoke can be seen fluctuating in strength over mountainous terrain.

Read More

“It is probably the most complicated fire that we have had on the Canary Islands in the last 40 years,” Clavijo said at a press conference on Thursday.

There have been no injuries reported yet. Fire officials said 11 towns were most affected by the fire. Firefighters have struggled to get to these towns because they’re located in steep mountainous areas.

Tenerife, with yellow and black sandy beaches and numerous resorts, is a major tourist destination.

—With Associated Press reports

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.