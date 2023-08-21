Wildfire in Spanish Tourist Hotspot That Forced 12,000 Evacuations Was Set Deliberately

The wildfire raging on the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands was deliberately started, according to an official.

Canary Islands Regional President Fernando Clavijo said on Sunday that police are investigating.

The wildfire broke out on Tuesday on the island of Tenerife and has caused more than 12,000 evacuations. Around 29,000 acres have burned so far, Tenerife Gov. Rosa Dávila said.

Video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows an intense blaze burning as firefighters rush to combat it.

Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to bring the flames under control.

Clavijo shared a time-lapse video showing the evolution of the fire over the course of the weekend. In the video, gray and brown plumes of smoke can be seen fluctuating in strength over mountainous terrain.

“It is probably the most complicated fire that we have had on the Canary Islands in the last 40 years,” Clavijo said at a press conference on Thursday.

There have been no injuries reported yet. Fire officials said 11 towns were most affected by the fire. Firefighters have struggled to get to these towns because they’re located in steep mountainous areas.

Tenerife, with yellow and black sandy beaches and numerous resorts, is a major tourist destination.

—With Associated Press reports