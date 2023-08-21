Wild Videos Show LA River — Famous for Movies Like ‘Terminator 2’ — Swelling to Capacity

The usually sedate Los Angeles River is now raging, after the first tropical storm to hit Los Angeles in more than 80 years battered the region with heavy rains, resulting in life-threatening flooding.

Thanks to Hilary, now a post-tropical cyclone, it will continue to rain today in Los Angeles, raising the level of the Los Angeles River, which runs from Canoga Park to Long Beach.

The river flows through concrete channels, made famous in 1991 sci-fi classic Terminator 2, when John Connor, played by Edward Furlong, descends into the Bull Creek weir while being pursued by the shape-shifting T-1000, portrayed by Robert Patrick.

Videos shared on social media show how rapid the flow of the swollen Los Angeles River has become. Typically, the river's flow is more comparable to a stream or babbling brook.

The water level is abnormally high — even for the summer — and breaches have been reported in certain parts of the city.

At Tujunga Avenue, the National Weather Service reports that the water level reached 10.24 feet on Sunday; last week, the river's level was recorded at just 2 feet.

The Los Angeles River swells with rushing water near Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 2023. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Some of the footage also showed cars floating in the rushing waters. It was unclear if the mostly submerged vehicles were occupied.

The river winds its way through the San Fernando Valley and into the cities of Burbank and Glendale.

It passes through the popular Griffith and Elysian Parks before reaching downtown Los Angeles. The river also flows through Vernon, Commerce, Maywood, Bell, Bell Gardens, South Gate, Lynwood, Compton, Paramount, and Carson before ending in Long Beach.

Meteorologists are still warning flash flooding is a threat throughout Southern California.

The Los Angeles River and its wide concrete canals have also been featured in the films "Pulp Fiction," "Drive," "Them!", "L.A. Story," "Grease," "The Italian Job," and "Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man."