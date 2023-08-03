A bear unexpectedly swiped a brand-new golf bag from a golf cart, leaving the owner to watch in utter disbelief.
Rob Johnston was present to witness this unusual heist, capturing the entire incident on video.
He later shared the surprising encounter on Twitter.
The video shows the bear dragging the golf bag away from the cart, despite the bag's owner trying to stop it by yelling. The tactic proves ineffective as the bear retreats into the neighboring trees and bushes, disappearing with the bag.
"I can't fucking believe that," the bag's owner says.
While it was unfortunate that the Canadian golfer lost his new bag, it appears that most of the clubs fell out while the bear was dragging it away.
Otherwise, we might have been treated to a follow-up video of the bear on the green, perfecting its short game.
