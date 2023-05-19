Wild Student-Created Yearbook Memorializes High School Sex, Underage Drinking

A yearbook created by high school students in Kirkwood, Missouri, drew the ire of some parents when they discovered this year's edition included pages focusing on drug use, underage drinking and sex.

Nicki Walker, a mother of two, including an eighth-grade student who asked her to order a copy of the book, told TODAY.com that she was "horrified" when she opened the pages.

"There’s a picture of vape pods and beer, and then there are some surveys where the kids say they prefer drinking over smoking,” Walker said.

And there's a spread with a headline, “Hooked(ish): Students share their opinions on hook-up culture, the concept of a casual sexual relationship without labels and its benefits and consequences.”

According to TODAY, the pages have pictures of a pregnancy test, condoms, and the contraceptive pill Plan B One-Stepl.

Student responses to the question, "What is the weirdest place you have hooked-up?" are also listed.

“What kind of sicko is allowing this sort of stuff to be published?” Walker said.

According to the school district, school officials do not review the yearbook before it is published.

“The content of KHS Media is determined by and reflects only the views of the student staff and not school officials or the school itself," a district spokesperson told TODAY in a statement.

Pioneer Yearbook Editor-in-Chief Avery Oppermann defended the editorial choices in a statement to the outlet.

"As high school journalists, we are simply trying to record the real history of the year. Yearbook is journalism, so there is good, sad, happy, and bad; just like high schoolers lives. Those are the things we want to reflect," Oppermann wrote.

"I think it’s important to give students voices and we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about these types of topics or any topics for that matter. Covering topics that matter help spur discussion and help to educate people."

The yearbook staff shared another statement on their Instagram page: "We are aware of the current controversy our book has caused but we stand by our book and we are proud of what we have accomplished."

The statement added: "We are grateful for the right and freedom to publish what we believe is relevant to what students are experiencing and discussing," the statement continued.

The community at large had mixed reactions to the yearbook.

"It is deeply disturbing to see a school openly exploiting the illegal sexualization and drug and alcohol abuse of minors," Kerri Tumminello Fenton wrote in a Facebook post.

But high school parent Dr. Derek Byers told NBC 5 the yearbook is not condoning substance use. The students are just sharing their experience," he said.

“It’s sort of recognizing what kids are dealing with these days, which is gender issues, racism, censorship, sex, relationships," he added.