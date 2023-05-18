The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dozens of Wild Horses Mysteriously Die at California Lake

    Up to a dozen horse carcasses have been found over the past few weeks.

    Blake Harper
    Over the past few weeks, the remains of nearly a dozen dead horses have been discovered at Mono Lake in California.

    U.S. Forest Service officials believe that more bodies are likely to be found and have begun warning visitors about the possibility of encountering a dead horse.

    According to the San Francisco Chronicle, skeletons have been found near the lake's high desert and tufa towers, a popular rock formation. The presence of wild horses is "relatively new" to Mono Lake, as hundreds of horses have made it their home over the last few years.

    In a Facebook post, officials from Inyo National Forest alerted visitors that "the sight and smell of a horse carcass could be unsettling." While the cause of death is currently unknown, it's suspected to be connected to "the impact of the prolonged winter season."

    Although Forest Service officials consider these carcasses a significant food source for scavenging migratory birds of prey and other wildlife, not everyone agrees.

    Bartshe Miller, eastern Sierra policy director for the Mono Lake Committee, called the situation "macabre" because "[y]ou never see dead animals" at the lake.

