Dozens of Wild Horses Mysteriously Die at California Lake
Up to a dozen horse carcasses have been found over the past few weeks.
Over the past few weeks, the remains of nearly a dozen dead horses have been discovered at Mono Lake in California.
U.S. Forest Service officials believe that more bodies are likely to be found and have begun warning visitors about the possibility of encountering a dead horse.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, skeletons have been found near the lake's high desert and tufa towers, a popular rock formation. The presence of wild horses is "relatively new" to Mono Lake, as hundreds of horses have made it their home over the last few years.
- Court Docs Show New Horrifying Accusations in Case Between Chef-Owners of LA Hotspot Horses
- Utah’s Great Salt Lake may turn into a toxic dust bomb. Can a dried-up California lake help stop it?
- Race Horse Havnameltdown Euthanized After ‘Non-Operable’ Injury at Pimlico
- British Zoo Experiences ‘Baby Boom’ of Endangered Species
- Satellite Photos Reveal ‘Staggering’ Loss of Water in Global Lakes
In a Facebook post, officials from Inyo National Forest alerted visitors that "the sight and smell of a horse carcass could be unsettling." While the cause of death is currently unknown, it's suspected to be connected to "the impact of the prolonged winter season."
Although Forest Service officials consider these carcasses a significant food source for scavenging migratory birds of prey and other wildlife, not everyone agrees.
Bartshe Miller, eastern Sierra policy director for the Mono Lake Committee, called the situation "macabre" because "[y]ou never see dead animals" at the lake.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews