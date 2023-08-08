Wife Shoots, Kills Man Holding Husband Hostage at Gunpoint on Front Lawn - The Messenger
News.
Wife Shoots, Kills Man Holding Husband Hostage at Gunpoint on Front Lawn

Officials have not shared what led to the confrontation

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
JWPlayer

An Indiana woman allegedly fatally shot a man on her front lawn, state police officials said in a release Tuesday.

According to The Kansas City Star, the Salem woman is alleged to have shot the man after he arrived at her home and held her husband at gunpoint on Monday.

Per a press release issued by Indiana State Police, the man, identified as Michael T. Chastain, drove across the front lawn of the home, got out of his vehicle, and "grabbed the homeowner and forced him to the ground."

Yellow police tape
Read More

When he aimed his gun at the homeowner's head, the homeowner's wife grabbed a handgun, headed outside, and "ultimately shot Chastain," police said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. Chastain was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman who shot Chastain and her husband have not yet been identified.

Officials have also not shared what led to the confrontation.

