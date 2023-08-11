Wife of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Battling Skin, Breast Cancer - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Wife of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Battling Skin, Breast Cancer

The diagnosis was revealed during a press conference outside the Islip Terrace law offices of her attorney, Bob Macedonio

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Wife of Long Island murders killer, Rex Heuerman, Asa Ellerup has filed for divorce.Asa Ellerup/Facebook

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of being the Long Island serial killer, has cancer, her lawyer announced Friday.

The diagnosis was revealed during a press conference outside the Islip Terrace law offices of her attorney, Bob Macedonio.

The press conference was held one month to the day news first broke of Heuermann's arrest.

Ellerup will endure 12 to 18 months of treatment for her cancer. Macedonio revealed Friday his client will be losing her health insurance — which she had through her husband's firm — at the end of the month. Macedonio hopes that money raised through a GoFundMe campaign will help her pay for the treatment.

Read More

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested last month. He allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade.

Heuermann, who lived with his family in Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty through his attorney to six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.