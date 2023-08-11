Wife of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Battling Skin, Breast Cancer

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of being the Long Island serial killer, has cancer, her lawyer announced Friday.
The diagnosis was revealed during a press conference outside the Islip Terrace law offices of her attorney, Bob Macedonio.
The press conference was held one month to the day news first broke of Heuermann's arrest.
Ellerup will endure 12 to 18 months of treatment for her cancer. Macedonio revealed Friday his client will be losing her health insurance — which she had through her husband's firm — at the end of the month. Macedonio hopes that money raised through a GoFundMe campaign will help her pay for the treatment.
Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested last month. He allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade.
Heuermann, who lived with his family in Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty through his attorney to six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.
He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.
