Wife of Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Breaks Silence

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, detailed some of the trauma the family has experienced in the wake of the high-profile arrest and charges against the patriarch.

Speaking to the New York Post for a story published Monday, Ellerup said her two adult children “cry themselves to sleep” after the arrest of their father sent shockwaves through the family.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering,” Ellerup said of her continued shock and horror. “Anxiety."

“My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep,” Ellerup told the Post.

The 59-year-old woman told the news outlet she has also been battling anxiety after investigators tore apart her home in search of evidence linking Heuermann to the crimes he is accused of committing.

Law enforcement officials confirmed earlier this month they suspect Heuermann may have killed at least one victim at his family’s home in Massapequa Park on the south shore of Long Island.

Amidst the search for evidence, Ellerup told the Post that investigators allegedly tore her house apart.

“I had three cats. Litter boxes were strewn, thrown on top of everything. My pictures were thrown all over the place,” Ellerup said. “My couch was completely shredded. I don’t even know if there’s any parts to the couch.”

Ellerup also has a 33-year-old special needs son, Christopher Sheridan, and said the process has taken a toll on him as well as the whole family.

Asa Ellerup has filed for divorce.

“He’s so distraught and doesn’t understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him,” Ellerup said. “But I said, ‘We’re together. That’s really what matters right now. That you and me are sitting here together, and we will get through this.'”

The family was forced out of their home when Heuermann was arrested and charged with the murder of three women on July 13.

Ellerup filed for divorce from Heuermann after his arrest. The two had been married for more than 27 years. And Ellerup’s lawyer, Bob Macedonio, told the Post his client was “blindsided” by the arrest and “completely caught by surprise.”

The family only regained access to the home last week, and Macedonio claimed law enforcement changed the locks to the home and the family had to get new keys.

“We just got back from the residence,” he told the Post on Monday. “We’re making an itemized list of all things. Since we just returned home, we don’t know the extent of the damage or what’s missing."

Among the damaged items allegedly include a $3,000 greenhouse, Ellerup claims investigators “lifted up” and “threw it on top of a whole bunch of stuff.” Also, allegedly damaged were valuable Dungeons & Dragons Magic cards and Sheridan’s guitar, Ellerup said.

The search for Long Island’s Gilgo Beach serial killer spanned 13 years since 10 bodies were found along the shore in 2010.

Heuermann is accused of being behind three murders–Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello– and is the primary suspect behind a fourth, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, but has not been formally charged.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on July 14.