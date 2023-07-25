Wife of Chef for Former President Barack Obama Breaks Silence After Husband’s Drowning - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Wife of Chef for Former President Barack Obama Breaks Silence After Husband’s Drowning

Campbell is also survived by the couple's two children, Xavier and Savin

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The wife of former White House sous chef Tafari Campbell is heartbroken over her husband's drowning in a pond near the Obama family's estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

Sharise Campbell took to Instagram Tuesday morning, sharing a picture of her 45-year-old husband smiling widely in a kitchen along with a brief message.

"My heart is broken," Campbell wrote. "My life and our family's life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband."

Tafari Campbell
Former White House sous chef Tafari Campbell brewing beer. Campbell’s body was found after he apparently drowned near the Martha’s Vineyard estate of the family of former President Barack Obama.Obama White House archives
Read More

A native of Dumfries, Virginia, Campbell is also survived by the couple's two children, Xavier and Savin.

Campbell vanished while paddleboarding Sunday evening.

A 911 call and dispatch address matching the former first family's estate was made around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday. It was reported Campbell was last seen struggling near the surface of Edgartown Great Pond. He went under the water, and never resurfaced.

Massachusetts State Police divers recovered his body around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The Obamas purchased the nearly 7,000-square-foot estate for $11.75 million in 2019 through a trust from Boston Celtics majority owner Wycliffe Grousbeck. Built in 2001, it sits near the pond, spans some 29 acres, and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a boathouse, a two-car garage and a pool.

The Obamas were not home at the time of the drowning, but were elsewhere on the island.

The Obamas called Campbell "a beloved part of our family" in a statement.

"When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.