Wife of Chef for Former President Barack Obama Breaks Silence After Husband’s Drowning
Campbell is also survived by the couple's two children, Xavier and Savin
The wife of former White House sous chef Tafari Campbell is heartbroken over her husband's drowning in a pond near the Obama family's estate in Martha’s Vineyard.
Sharise Campbell took to Instagram Tuesday morning, sharing a picture of her 45-year-old husband smiling widely in a kitchen along with a brief message.
"My heart is broken," Campbell wrote. "My life and our family's life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband."
A native of Dumfries, Virginia, Campbell is also survived by the couple's two children, Xavier and Savin.
Campbell vanished while paddleboarding Sunday evening.
A 911 call and dispatch address matching the former first family's estate was made around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday. It was reported Campbell was last seen struggling near the surface of Edgartown Great Pond. He went under the water, and never resurfaced.
Massachusetts State Police divers recovered his body around 10 a.m. on Monday.
The Obamas purchased the nearly 7,000-square-foot estate for $11.75 million in 2019 through a trust from Boston Celtics majority owner Wycliffe Grousbeck. Built in 2001, it sits near the pond, spans some 29 acres, and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a boathouse, a two-car garage and a pool.
The Obamas were not home at the time of the drowning, but were elsewhere on the island.
The Obamas called Campbell "a beloved part of our family" in a statement.
"When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."
