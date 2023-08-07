Wife of Air Force Worker Accused of Trying to Kill Husband by Putting Bleach in Coffee

An Arizona woman on Friday was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree attempted murder charge after her husband accused her of poisoning her coffee.

In court documents from July 18, Melody Johnson’s husband, identified by CNN as Roby Johnson, said he started noticing that his coffee tasted off in March 2023, while stationed in Germany. Roby, according to the court documents, is in the Air Force.

“He continued to drink the coffee for 2-3 weeks and then ended up buying some pool chemical testing strips as the coffee continued to taste very bad to him,” the documents say.

When he tested the water in the coffee pot, he discovered high levels of chlorine.

In May, he set up a camera in his house, which caught Melody “pouring something into his coffee pot,” the court documents say.

He kept pretending to drink the coffee until they returned to the United States the next month, arriving in Tucson, Arizona. At the Tucson base where he was stationed, Roby once again set up a camera and caught Melody doing the same thing.

That’s when he filed a police report with the Tucson Police Department, alleging she tried to poison him by putting bleach in his coffee.

The Tucson Police Department did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information.

Police detained her and obtained a search warrant, finding that “there was liquid inside of the coffee maker that smelled like bleach,” court docs say. Police also discovered a container of bleach-smelling liquid under her bathroom sink.

She is currently being held by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, which did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information.