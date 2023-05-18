Wife: My Husband ‘Purposefully’ Drove Tesla Off Cliff With Family In Car

A man who drove his Tesla off the side of a cliff with his family inside did it on purpose, according to his what his wife told rescuers, the San jose Mercury News reported.
“He drove off. He’s depressed. He’s a doctor. He said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposefully drove off,” Neha Patel said to officers while being airlifted to the hospital after the incident, according to newly unsealed court records viewed by the Mercury News.
Patel was in the vehicle with her two young children when her husband, Dharmesh Patel, drove off a cliff in San Mateo County, California, in January.
Dharmesh pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and domestic violence in February, and previously claimed the accident was due to tire pressure issues, according to the Mercury News.
All four family members were left with injuries following the crash, though they were most severe for the wife and oldest child.
The affidavit, written by California Highway Patrol Officer Aaron Sapien, included officer remarks that the tire marks on the road were “consistent with a vehicle making a gradual right turn,” according to the Mercury News/
Dharmesh Patel’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.
