Wife Accused of Killing Husband With Fentanyl Won’t Face Death Penalty

Kouri Richins, the Utah mother of three accused of killing her husband with fentanyl before she wrote a children’s book about grief, will not be facing the death penalty in her case.

Prosecutors announced the decision to drop the option in a court filing Friday from the Summit County Attorney’s Office, CNN reported.

“This decision was made in careful consultation with [alleged victim] Eric Richins’ father and his two sisters,” the notice said.

Kouri Richins' aggravated murder charge will be handled as a noncapital first-degree felony, according to prosecutors.

Richins is accused of killing her husband with a lethal dose of the opioid fentanyl in 2022. His body was found at the foot of the bed the couple shared.

Investigators reportedly discovered that Richins used her phone to search for answers to questions like “what is a lethal dose of fentanyl” around the time her husband died.

She is accused of poisoning her husband, apparently in a cocktail she served him the night he passed away.

Kouri and Eric Richins. (Facebook) Facebook

Richins was arrested this year in May, and charged with aggravated murder, criminal homicide and three counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Richins, who denies killing her husband, was denied bail in June.

Less than a year after her husband died, Richins wrote the children’s book “Are You With Me?” which focuses on how to deal with grief. Richins included a dedication to her “amazing husband” in the book.

Eric Richins’s sister Katie is suing his wido for more than $13 million, alleging that Kouri took money meant to pay for her husband’s taxes and also took out a fraudulent loan without her husband’s consent.

"Kouri committed the foregoing acts in calculated, systematic fashion and for no reason other than to actualize a horrific endgame — to conceal her ruinous debt, misappropriate assets for the benefit of her personal businesses, orchestrate Eric's demise, and profit from his passing," the lawsuit states.