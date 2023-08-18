Widow of Microsoft Worker Says Delay in Arrest of Ex-Wife for Murder like ‘Salt in the Wounds’ - The Messenger
Widow of Microsoft Worker Says Delay in Arrest of Ex-Wife for Murder like ‘Salt in the Wounds’

The wife of murdered Microsoft executive, Jared Bridegan, speaks up, says she always knew ex was behind homicide

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Family portrait of Jared Bridegan and Kirsten Bridegan with children. Bridegan was murdered by his ex-wife.GoFundMe

The wife of a Microsoft executive who was shot to death last year has spoken up after his ex wife was taken into custody yesterday in connection with his murder. 

"It has been like salt in the wounds," Kirsten Bridegan told Fox News Digital, in her first interview since Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s arrest.

Gardner-Fernandez, who shared custody of twins with Jared Bridegan, had allegedly plotted his murder with her new husband, Mario Fernandez, and his former tenant Henry Tenon, who admitted he was the shooter.

Bridegan told Fox that watching Gardner-Fernandez live "free" for the last year was difficult because she strongly believed the woman was behind her husband’s death.

"She’s taking the twins on vacations immediately after with Mario, with her parents, with people that we felt very strongly were involved in this. It’s sick.”

Gardner-Fernandez was taken into custody in Washington State on Thursday, Aug. 17 after being charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child endangerment in relation to the death of Jared Bridegan, prosecutors said.

The 33-year-old software developer for Microsoft was shot to death in Florida on February 16, 2022 after dropping off the twins at Gardner-Fernandez's home. His two-year-old daughter with Kirsten Bridegan was with him at the time.

Per NBC News, Florida officials called it a "cold, calculated and premeditated murder."

While they divorced in 2015, Gardner-Fernandez and Jared allegedly continued to battle over custody of the twins and finances up until his death.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV of Jacksonville, Kirsten Bridegan said the family has "hoped and prayed that this day would come.”

“Shanna’s arrest ends one horrific chapter of our pursuit for justice for Jared,” she said. But while Bridegan is happy a charge has been made her “heart breaks for them [the children].”

”You just hurt more for the children knowing that one day they’re going to realize those memories and those vacations were made with people that were part of their father’s death," Bridegan told Fox News Digital

"My heart just breaks for them," she said of the twins, her eyes welling with tears. "You lost your dad. You're maybe just barely coming out of that fog, and now you're faced with the reality that your mom was arrested in relation to that horrific nightmare and now both of your parents are gone.”

