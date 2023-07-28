Brace yourselves: for the weeks (and possibly months) ahead, you’ll have no choice but to rewatch your favorite shows or movies for the umpteenth time.

While that may not sound so bad to some, most consumers are accustomed to the speed and supply of on-demand streaming, evolved linear television, and Barbenheimer-level cinematic events. Viewers expect a steady flow of new prestige dramas, new sitcoms, new superhero flicks, new indies, new slashers, new— you get the point.

Instead, because of the simultaneous strikes hitting Hollywood, audiences will have to hang tight until the writers’ union and actors’ union come back to the bargaining table and reach a palatable deal with the studios and networks.

In the meantime, reruns will likely begin to fill up cable’s slate, along with a barrage of game shows, docuseries, reality TV, and other unscripted fare on broadcast airwaves and streamers. Promised TV shows and movies — including those already in post-production or finalized — will be pushed from 2023’s agenda and wind up on-screen sometime in 2024 (or, in the case of Euphoria Season 3 and Avatar 3, 2025).

In recent days, Disney has announced that it is pushing back the star-studded surrealist sci-fi dramedy Poor Things from September to December (and possibly later), MGM has pushed back its tennis ménage à trois drama Challengers from September to April 2024, and Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly considering pushing back Dune 2 and Aquaman 2 as well. And that’s just on the movie side of things — shows like Invincible Season 2 are now having their premieres split in half, most likely to give Amazon Prime Video the opportunity to milk precious and rare new content from a project pipeline that is otherwise rapidly drying up. (For example, production for the sophomore season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been indefinitely delayed by the writers’ union and actors’ union strikes.)

It makes sense that picketing would disrupt series and films currently in production or that strict strike rules for union members would leave studios and networks no choice but to suspend any stage of project development without its behind-the-scenes and on-camera talent, but what about the content that’s already been completed?

Here’s why we might not get many new movies or shows until next year:

Promotional headwinds

Barbenheimer — and particularly Greta Gerwig’s Barbie — was lucky enough to pack in weeks of persistent and ubiquitous marketing across social channels and other advertising methods prior to both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes. The rest of the unofficial double-feature’s hype was born and bred organically by fans excited to watch two completely different movies by two celebrated directors (Gerwig and Christopher Nolan), both jam-packed with A-listers and familiar character actors, as well as viewers who were privy to the history of Mattel’s Barbie dolls and the Manhattan Project.

But Barbenheimer is the exception to the norm. Most films (and TV series, too) rely on their star power to pique audience interest — and that means jetting talent around the world for expansive press tours, all of which can include: personal appearances, interviews, conventions, fan expos, festivals, FYC events, panels, premieres and screenings, red carpets, award shows, junkets, podcast appearances, studio showcases, and even social media.

With SAG-AFTRA members barred from participating in any sort of publicity under TV/theatrical contracts (in addition to on-camera work, off-camera work, background work, stand-in work, auditions, rehearsals, and fittings), the PR machine for the studios and networks that comprise the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has ground down to a halt.

As such, several AMPTP members have opted to push back premiere dates to avoid poor theatergoer turnouts and television ratings. (If not, well, then you get unfortunate situations like the DCU’s Blue Beetle, which comes out in mid-August and is predicted to only make upwards of $55 million throughout its entire domestic run against far more well-known supes in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.)

In a recent meeting with publicists, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, noted that the union “feels sorry for that impact” but reminded them that they’re on strike. “We’re on strike because our members are fighting for their professional lives… but there will be collateral damage.”

“I would say AMPTP bears the responsibility,” Crabtree-Ireland added.

Cutting down on spend

Pushing back TV and movie releases is also a cost-cutting measure for the studios and networks. Rather than inevitably garnering fewer viewers (and thus fewer profits) from mostly promotion-less projects, AMPTP members can prudently hold off on debuts and drop shows and films when circumstances are most opportune and less likely to blaze through their pockets with no net returns.

But that means the agencies that represent individual actors or writers on these projects or manage all publicity for specific content have to trim down costs, too, since their revenue stream has been essentially frosted over. This has already led to a round of layoffs in the talent representation business — A3 laid off ten people last week — with more likely on the horizon as the entertainment guilds continue to picket and the AMPTP doubles down on the standoff.

This situation is ongoing; The Messenger will continue to update this explainer with new details as needed.