Why Turkey’s Erdogan fell short of victory – and why it matters

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is fighting for his political life, after voters forced a runoff in his bid for re-election.

Erdogan failed to register a clear victory in one of the world’s most closely watched elections, with results Sunday showing he had fallen short of the 50 percent threshold needed for victory. Turkey's main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu also missed the mark, sending the election to a second round on May 28. Election officials reported early Monday that Erdogan held a 49.4-44.9 edge with more than 90 percent of the ballots counted.

Both candidates gave rosy assessments of their chances.

"We are leading by far," Erdogan told supporters, though he also said he would accept the results and the prospect of a runoff.

Kilicdaroglu, who ran Turkey's social security program before taking the reins of the country's leading opposition party, said early Monday, "our people should rest assured, we will definitely win and bring democracy to this country."

Why the vote matters

The outcome will resonate well beyond Turkey, given the country's strategic importance and crucial roles in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Erdogan’s two-decade tenure as Prime Minister and President has seen him steer the Turkish state in a nationalist and authoritarian direction, and he has been a frequent thorn in the side of the U.S. and the West—especially when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey was the lone member of NATO to oppose a recent expansion of the alliance, and the country has defied western sanctions, trading with Russia and buying discounted Russian oil. Erdogan has also established a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, based on economic interests and an antipathy toward the West. During the campaign, Erdogan criticized the opposition for pro-western positions, at one point saying Turkey needed “to teach the West a lesson in this election.”

Kilicdaroglu has vowed a more democratic rule and pledged closer ties with the West. If he wins, some if not all of the Erdogan approach is likely to change.

Why Erdogan struggled

Erdogan’s political troubles stemmed from an increasingly shaky picture on the Turkish domestic front.

During the past year the Turkish economy has cratered. Erdogan was blamed for a series of interest-rate cuts that sent inflation spiraling—it is currently at more than 40 percent—and an unemployment rate of roughly 10 percent.

And in the aftermath of the February earthquake that devastated southern Turkey, Erdogan’s regime was blamed for an ineffective response and for relaxing building safety codes. Critics said the looser regulations contributed to a death toll that surpassed 50,000.

“The combination of factors has given the opposition an edge,” Emre Erdogan, professor of international relations at Istanbul Bilgi University (and no relation to the incumbent), told The Messenger.

What may change—if Erdogan goes

If the opposition prevails in the runoff, Kilicdaroglu’s first tasks will be to right the economic ship, or as he has said, to “restore confidence (in Turkey), abroad and at home.”

Analysts don’t anticipate a sea change in Turkish foreign policy if Erdogan were to leave power, but a Kilicdaroglu’s government would be expected to tilt back towards the West. In an interview with Reuters Friday, he said he didn’t intend to “break our friendly relations” with Russia but added that “we do not find it right for any country to occupy another country.”

He has also said he supports NATO enlargement, which Erdogan - and Putin - have opposed.

“Turkey is a member of the Western alliance and NATO and Putin also knows this well,” Kilicdaroglu told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month. “Turkey must comply with decisions taken by NATO.”

If he is able to secure power and ultimately displace Erdogan, such a stance in Ankara will be a welcome change for the U.S. and its European allies, as will Kilicdaroglu’s promise to fight corruption and support human rights. The opposition has backed the work of the European Court of Human Rights, an institution that Erdogan has frequently attacked.

The West’s reaction to an Erdogan defeat might be summed up best by Sweden’s former Prime Minister Carl Bildt, who said on the eve of the vote, “We all want an easier Turkey.”

The next two weeks

Given Sunday's outcome, Turkey faces a fresh political battle over the next two weeks, with considerable attention aimed at voters who chose a third candidate, the ultranationalist Sinan Ogan. Both camps will be aggressively courting Ogan's voters, who gave him 5 percent of Sunday's vote.

Erdogan has faced big political hurdles before - mass protests in 2013, and a coup attempt in 2016 that ultimately only boosted his popularity. Now he'll need to survive another round.