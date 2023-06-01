Why Serious Blackjack Players Should Avoid the Vegas Strip, According to One Gambling Expert

Blackjack players should steer clear of the Las Vegas Strip if they're serious about trying to win money at the tables, according to an expert on gambling in Sin City.

Research by John and Kristina Mehaffey, who run the Vegas Advantage website, found that more than two-thirds of blackjack tables on the Strip now only offer 6-5 payouts for players who hit 21 on their first two cards, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

That means a $10 bet only yields $12, compared to the $15 paid out under the traditional 3-2 rate.

At one table in the MGM Grand Las Vegas, the stingier rate was only noted in fine print that scrolled along the bottom of a video screen, the Journal said.

"Educated players who care about their return play where the rules are better, while those who prefer the Strip experience stay there and give up triple the house advantage for that trade," Mehaffey, a former professional poker player, tells The Messenger.

The 6-5 payouts are among recent changes that helped Las Vegas casinos rake in nearly $1 billion in player losses from blackjack last year, the Journal said.

That money also pushed overall gambling revenue to a record $8.3 billion -- even as the number of tourists was below that in pre-pandemic 2019, the Journal said.

Casinos have also reportedly been cutting back on blackjack tables with dealers and raising minimum bets during peak times.

Blackjack is far and away the most popular table game in Las Vegas, with $7.3 billion wagered at nearly 1,100 of the city's 2,678 tables last year, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The No. 2, baccarat, was far behind after being played at just 369 tables.

“When you walk in the casino, you’re going to see those blackjack tables," Michael Lawton, the senior economic analyst for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, told the Review-Journal.

Three out of four tourists gambled during their stay in Las Vegas last year and their average "gaming budget" was $761, up from $591 in 2019, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Derek Van Nostran of Atlanta tells The Messenger he used to visit Las Vegas about 10 times a year for work, "playing blackjack every trip."

But this year, Van Nostran says, he'll probably travel there only once, "while I'll be in North Carolina casinos regularly since it's more convenient and table options are the same or better."

"For the average tourist, Vegas will still be a gambling destination, but their money won't go as far," he adds.

In response to the Journal report, a poster on Reddit's blackjack forum fumed that Las Vegas casinos were taking advantage of their customers and urged "advantage" players -- who use various strategies to legally seek an edge -- to avoid the city.

There have also been online calls for a boycott of 6-5 blackjack games dating to at least 2019.

"These 6/5 blackjack tables have been at every Las Vegas Strip casino since Aria and Bellagio added the game in 2015," Mehaffey says in an email.

There are still two major casinos -- Treasure Island and The Strat -- that "mostly" offer 3-2 blackjack payouts, he says.

Playing higher-limit games at other Strip casinos can also get gamblers access to the better rate.

Or, Mehaffey says, players can skip the Strip entirely: "Go downtown and to locals casinos to find the proper 3/2 payouts."

Despite the grumbling from some blackjack players, Mehaffey doesn't think the changes will hurt Las Vegas, calling it "a unique market that shows no signs of a decline in visitation."

"There are 71 casinos in the Las Vegas market that deal blackjack. Two in North Las Vegas have $3 3/2 games. There is something for everyone," he says.

