Why Oakland’s Crime Is Skyrocketing

It was the latest shocking attack on the streets of Oakland: Two masked men jumped out of car and grabbed a woman in a parking lot, dragging her on the ground and beating and pistol whipping her, as the tried to take her purse.

The Aug. 17 attempted robbery in broad daylight sent the woman to the hospital. Neighbors are begging Oakland police to do something about the rash of thefts and muggings in the busy area.

"They're just waiting there for you," one local resident told KRON-TV.

Oakland is grappling with a surge in robberies, burglaries, thefts and assaults — even as crime is falling in a few other cities following a sharp spike in 2020.

The current crime boom in the Bay Area city of 433,000 was years in the making, experts and community activists tell The Messenger. Why crime is spiking now, however, is less clear.

The NAACP of Oakland called on the city to declare a state of emergency last month to address the situation — party blaming “failed leadership, including the movement to defund the police, our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals,” in an open letter.

More specifically the group highlighted several concerning crimes saying that women are being "viciously beaten and robbed by young mobs" in some neighborhoods, Asian-Americans are being assaulted in Chinatown, street vendors are being robbed in Fruitvale and that news crews have had their cameras stolen while they report on crime.

Meanwhile, many community activists blame city leaders for failing to invest in social services.

“We went to city hall three years ago telling them this pandemic will bring an economic pandemic and people that are hungry are going to be homeless, job insecure, and have mental health issues,” said community activist Cat Brooks, the co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project organization, a local nonprofit which advocates against police brutality in Oakland.

Oakland crime by the numbers

Violent crimes are up 18% so far in 2023 compared to the same time last year, according to police data.

Burglaries have gone up 44%, aggravated assaults are up by 12%, and motor vehicle thefts have risen by an astounding 53%.

One bright spot: Homicides are down 8% over last year.

But the trend lines are especially startling when viewed nationally.

According to the midyear crime report by the Council on Criminal Justice, robberies fell by 3.6%, residential burglaries by 3.8% and larcenies dropped by 4.1% on average across 33 cities major American cities.

A daylight attempted robbery in a parking lot on Aug. 17 in Oakland left this woman hospitalized. Oakland Police Department

'A war zone'

Fear has mounted among Oakland residents who have likened the city to a “war zone.”

Bruce Vuong, a Vietnamese national who owns an auto repair shop, said it feels like a “battleground to go to work,' and that he carries a taser at all times, reported KNTV.

“I've seen crime that I thought when I left Vietnam I wouldn’t see anymore,” Vuong said.

At a community forum held with district attorney Pamela Price and Oakland police last month, several residents told personal stories of being attacked, robbed or carjacked.

“I was pulled out of my car at gunpoint and deposited in the middle of the street,” one woman said. “They took my bag, they took everything. This is 10 o’clock in the morning up here in Oakland.”

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's office did not return a request for comment by The Messenger.

Mayor sticks by pledge not to hire more cops

At a news conference Tuesday, Thao said a plan of action to increase police manpower — without hiring more officers — was already in the works.

"Although this is a hard moment in time — this, too, shall pass. Because we are now in the phase of implementing," she said. "But I promise you, you will start seeing some of those results moving forward, towards next year."

Thao also stood by her pledge to invest in community programs, rather than adding more police officers — saying crime would be even higher if she had cut things like after-school and summer programs.

In her 2023-2024 budget, Shao cut the number of police officers from 710 from 726, but increased the department's overall spending.

She also proposed investing over $200 million to create more affordable housing as well as into youth based programs.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Thao's platform of increasing investment in social services, rather than beefing up police budgets, met agreement from many community activists in Oakland.

“If you just drive down the streets, you will see the increased amount of homelessness," said Rev. Wanda Johnson, who founded community nonprofit Oscar Grant Foundation. "You will see the increase or decrease of different populations because they can no longer afford the housing in the area where they once were able to afford."

But the NCAAP's letter has also put pressure on officials to increase law enforcement presence.

California Gov. Gavin Newson dispatched California Highway Patrol officers and automatic license plate readers to Oakland earlier this month, at Mayor Thao's request.

The state officers are expected to assist with curbing vehicle theft, controlling sideshows, addressing highway violence and targeting organized crime.

Increased policing is a “band aid” for a deeper problem, Lisa Hill, a criminal justice professor at California State East Bay, said.

“Oakland officials are looking at solutions that are really reactive to a problem that should be addressed proactively, " she said, adding that the NAACP is likely reacting to the same idea of a quick fix.

Bringing in state police who don't know the community is feeding into a narrative that Oakland is this “war zone,” she added.

For Brooks, the community activist, Oakland's rising problems with crime — and the response to send in more police — feels all too predicable.

“We told them to front-load investment in social services and human needs, but they didn’t listen so here we are,” she said.