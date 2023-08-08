Why Niger Matters: Everything You Need to Know About West Africa’s Latest Coup

When Niger closed its airspace Sunday night, fortifying its defenses against a possible attack by neighboring countries, it brought the West African nation closer to conflict with its neighbors. It also turned a fresh spotlight on a small and desperately poor country that has generally drawn little attention in terms of global institutions and international news coverage.

But Niger matters for a host of reasons that reach well beyond its borders - reasons that have become clearer since a military junta deposed Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s elected president, on July 26. They range from the fight against Islamist terrorism to the country’s natural resources, from the role of foreign powers in the country to the fate of democracy in the region.

And as each day passes, Niger’s importance grows along with the risks of war. The junta’s decision to shut down the country’s airspace came as the military ignored a deadline set by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), the West African regional block that includes local heavyweight Nigeria, to call off the coup and reinstate President Bazoum.

The “D word”

Niger sits in the middle of a region that has become known as the “coup belt of Africa,” a place where Russia and its mercenary Wagner paramilitary group are expanding their influence and backing military leaders and other autocrats. That in turn has led the United States and other western nations to call for the preservation of democracy in Niger, as a break in the growing “coup belt”,

As the State Department put it in a report last year, while many Americans might never have heard of Niger, it stands out as a “linchpin for stability.”

“Helping Niger to become an increasingly capable partner against regional threats is a critical goal,” the report said.

The U.S. has argued repeatedly that democracy is essential to that goal. And democracy has become increasingly rare in Niger’s neighborhood.

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first peaceful democratic transfer of power since it gained independence from France in 1960. His overthrow was the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in the past three years.

The result: Niger’s immediate neighborhood is crowded with military-run regimes. In Mali, soldiers took over in 2020, briefly handing power to a civilian-led government before leading a second military coup in 2021. Burkina Faso, which also shares a border with Niger, saw two coups over the course of 2022, as one military leader overthrew another.

In Chad, on Niger’s eastern border, the army took over in early 2021. Later that year, soldiers seized power in Guinea, on Africa’s Atlantic coast.

The repeated coups made Niger’s democratic government all the more valuable as a beacon of stability in the region—an anomaly that has been celebrated by a string of high-profile visitors, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Antony Blinken, who became the first US Secretary of State to visit the country in March.

“Niger is a young democracy in a challenging part of the world, but it remains true to the democratic values that we share,” Blinken said. “And Niger has been quick to defend democratic values under threat in neighboring countries.”

Niger’s coup came four months later.

Terror threat

Democracy in Niger paid dividends in a different way; it paved the way for critical security partnerships to counter Islamist terrorism in the region.

In the last decade, the Sahel—the region that includes Niger and stretches from Africa’s Atlantic coast in the west to the Red Sea in the east—has evolved into something of a hub for terrorist groups, with various branches of ISIS and other violent extremists expanding their influence. Poverty and instability - always attractive for such organizations - have made it easier for the groups to take hold.

While a recent Global Terrorism Index showed that terrorism-related deaths around the world fell slightly in 2022, the Sahel region bucked the trend, with such deaths rising by 7 per cent. 43 per cent of of terrorism-related deaths in 2022 came in the Sahel.

“The Sahel region in sub-Saharan Africa is now the epicenter of terrorism, with the Sahel accounting for more terrorism deaths in 2022 than both South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) combined,” the authors of the index said.

For the West, bringing stability to the region has become more complicated as more military regimes seize power. Enter Niger, which in recent years has struck agreements with international partners that have led to the stationing of around 1,100 US troops, and between 1,000 and 1,500 French soldiers on its soil, all for the stated aim of pushing back against regional terrorism and halting its spread.

Now these forces are confined to their bases amid the political upheaval, and the global partnerships are in question. Last week the newly-installed junta in Niger revoked five military cooperation agreements with France.

Resource race

Another important partnership has to do with natural resources - and one in particular.

Niger is the world’s seventh biggest producer of uranium, making it a major part of the supply chain that helps underpin nuclear power plants.

Nowhere does this matter more than in Europe. Niger is the source of roughly 15 percent of France’s uranium needs, and around a fifth of the European Union’s as a whole.

With the continent already facing an energy squeeze thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, these supplies have only become more valuable.

Following the coup in Niger, France said it wasn’t dependent on just one country and had been working to build up its inventory of uranium, with current stocks enough to last for two years.

But over the longer term, as Europe looks to move away from Russian gas and oil as an energy source, alternative energy resources will be critical to helping the continent keep the lights on. And Niger’s uranium will matter that much more.

The Russia factor

Lastly, the coup in Niger has fanned fears of a further expansion in Russian influence, via its Wagner paramilitary group.

Wagner’s mercenaries are led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Putin loyalist who, only weeks after attempting a mutiny against the Kremlin, appeared on the sidelines of a major Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg last month.

Wagner has been active for years in a number of regional hotspots in Africa. Niger’s neighbor Mali hosts hundreds of Wagner fighters, who moved in at the invitation of the country’s coup leaders to help it fight extremist Islamist groups.

Burkina Faso has also hailed Russia as a “strategic ally” despite denying the presence of Wagner fighters on its territory. And in the Central African Republic, Wagner mercenaries have emerged as key backers of the regime of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

In Niger, the White House said in late July that it had seen no signs of involvement in the coup by either Russia or the Wagner group, despite several videos in the aftermath of the coup showing locals welcoming the military by waving Russian flags.

Concerns persist over what Russia is doing in the country, and these have been sharpened in recent days, following a visit to Mali by members of Niger’s military. Niger’s coup leader is said to have contacted the Wagner group to help the country resist an attack by its neighbors, according to the Associated Press.

The revelation followed a public pitch by Prigozhin himself, who celebrated news of the coup.

“What happened in Niger has been brewing for years,” he said in a message on social media, according to CNN. “The former colonizers are trying to keep the people of African countries in check. In order to keep them in check, the former colonizers are filling these countries with terrorists and various bandit formations. Thus creating a colossal security crisis.”

He followed this with a sales pitch directed at the coup leaders themselves.

“This is the (the reason for) love for PMC (private military company) Wagner, this is the high efficiency of PMC Wagner. Because a thousand soldiers of PMC Wagner are able to establish order and destroy terrorists, preventing them from harming the peaceful population of states,” he said.