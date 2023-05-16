Why More U.S. Cities Could Feel Pinch of Asylum Seeker Influx With Title 42 Gone

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Venezuelan migrant Mairin Ramirez was released from immigration processing in this border town just hours before the Title 42 pandemic immigration restrictions expired Thursday night.

But Ramirez wasn’t staying here for long.

Instead, she had plans to board a bus to Dallas, 550 miles north. There, she had her boyfriend and her brother waiting for her — and, she said, employment.

“My partner works at the Sheraton, in the laundry area," Ramirez, 21, told The Messenger.

"I don't know if that's an international hotel, but they already recommended me for a job there."

Ramirez was among some 200 migrants spread out around La Plaza Brownsville Terminal, the bus station where they routinely depart for elsewhere in the U.S. Some sat along a fence around the station, while others gathered at a gas station across the street.

The scene offered a preview of the new wave of migrants expected to head for cities across America — many of which are already struggling to deal with the flow of migrants from the southern border.

Preparing for a surge across the U.S.

Migrants board a bus after surrendering to US Border Patrol agents on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Ethan Swope/Getty Images)

The end of Title 42 border restrictions led to more than 10,000 crossings on each of the preceding three days.

Border crossings have since dropped by about 50%, though experts say many migrants are likely biding their time and watching how new post-Title 42 immigration rules will play out.

An estimated 60,000 migrants are still waiting along the border in Mexico. “They're in shelters waiting to better understand the legal process of how they can come to the United States,” said Ariel G. Ruiz Soto, policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute.

Another 80,000 were en route from Venezuela, claimed U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, to Fox News last week, citing information from Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Many destination cities are struggling to find temporary shelter for the migrants who have already arrived — whether by their own devices or after being bused by border-state officials.

New York officials have repeatedly said that the end of Title 42 would likely increase migrant arrivals.

"In recent days, we've seen upwards of 500 people arrive each day, and we expect those numbers to grow significantly as Title 42 lifts tomorrow," Mayor Eric Adams' press secretary, Fabien Levy, said last Wednesday as the city suspended its "right to shelter" rules.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom doubled down on that prediction Saturday when the city announced that the shuttered Roosevelt Hotel would be reopened as a migrant resource center and shelter — with 150 rooms set aside for people who plan to move on to other cities.

“With the expiration of Title 42, we know that we may face an even larger number of individuals and families seeking asylum in New York City or passing through to their final destination,” Isom-Williams said.

A plan to house migrants in the gymnasiums of several public schools in Brooklyn sparked protests from parents, some of whom voiced concerns about security and whether the migrants would disrupt kids' learning.

The issue has reportedly caused a rift between Adams and President Biden, with the mayor calling out the administration publicly last month: "The president and the White House have failed New York City on this issue."

It's not just New York. In Chicago, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson took office Monday amid a crisis that has migrants sleeping in police station lobbies across the city.

“We're coming up to that point where there's only so much that we can do, there's only so much space available,” said Cristina De La Rosa, executive director of the Erie Neighborhood House social services group in Chicago.

A migrant family from Venezuela arrives with their belongings at a police station where they will stay with other migrant families on May 9, 2023 in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $333 million in emergency migrant aid to 35 local governments and private agencies across the country and says it plans to hand out another $360 million.

But Adams called the amount awarded to his city on Friday — $30 million — "disappointing and woefully insufficient."

Amy Fischer, a co-founder of the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network in Washington said, "The responsibility of welcoming cannot and should not fall entirely on border communities, particularly because so many border communities are already under-resourced, low-income communities."

What the end of Title 42 means

Before crossing the border, Ramirez camped out with fellow migrants in Matamoras, Mexico, where most were confused about their prospects, she said.

Title 42, which refers to a section of the U.S. Code that covers public health, allowed authorities to quickly expel more than 2.8 million migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because they were unlikely to win asylum.

It also largely halted prosecutions for illegal re-entry, leading to a record 2.7 million-plus migrant encounters along the southern border between October 2021 and September 2022 and more than 1.5 million between October 2022 and March 2023, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

U.S. officials have warned that the return to traditional enforcement under Title 8 of the U.S. Code, which covers immigration, means most migrants will be considered ineligible for asylum if they didn't seek it in other countries they passed through en route to the U.S.

Standing amid exhaust fumes from a Border Patrol bus, immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are processed by Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11 in Yuma, Ariz. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In addition, anyone caught illegally entering the U.S. following expulsion can now get slapped with felony charges that carry two years in prison.

Ramirez said she was released into the U.S. in Brownsville on Thursday, just hours before Title 42 expired after 10:59 p.m. local time.

She described her native country under socialist leader Nicolás Maduro as "a very hard place, like if you’re in Cuba."

“In Venezuela, you can only make $15 a month, those are the wages. That's all you can make,” she said. “But one kilo of meat is $5, but you only have $15 a month.

“The honest truth is that I'm here to help my family, that's my priority. And it's so much easier to help them once I'm here than to help them in Latin America."

Under federal law, asylum seekers can apply for work permits but have to wait at least six months before they can be granted.

Fischer said many migrants work "under the table" because work permits are difficult and costly to obtain. She said this leaves them at risk of labor exploitation and trafficking.

A spokesperson for the publicly traded Marriott International hotel company, which owns the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, didn't return an email seeking comment.

'I completed my mission'

Another Venezuelan migrant, Cherylin Perozo, described a harrowing journey to the U.S. during which "we saw things that we were never supposed to see."

"We saw dead people. We saw people lose their children or their loved ones. And then going through the jungle…” she said before going silent as her eyes filled with tears.

Border agents have been stopping an increasing number of Venezuelans at the southern border, including nearly 190,000 in fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30, up from just 2,800 in fiscal 2020, according to government statistics.

From October 2022 through March, the number was 61,000, 5% of the total 1.2 million migrants stopped at the border.

Ramirez said she was relieved to have made it onto U.S. soil legally but remained anxious for her family still in South America.

“I completed my mission. I’m here, but my mom and my brothers are in Colombia and the life is not much better,” she said.

“But I’m calm because I made it. But I’m not happy or calm for my family.”

Additional reporting by Safia Samee Ali in Chicago