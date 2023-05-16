Why Miller Lite Is Suddenly Facing Conservative Backlash for an Ad From March

First, it was Bud Light that faced backlash for "going woke" after it partnered with with transgender influencer Dylan Mulveney for a campaign. Now Miller Lite is facing conservative anger for one of its ads—despite the spot being weeks old.

The ad, which was launched for Women's History Month featuring comedian Ilana Glazer, criticized the beer industry for putting the “founding mothers of beer” in bikinis. In the March 15 spot, Glazer says women were the first to brew beer, and should be honored instead of sexualized.

The initiative didn’t gain much attention at the time but it went viral on Monday and spawned a #BoycottMillerLite hashtag.

Media personality Clay Travis tweeted to his more than one million followers: “Miller Lite saw the Bud Light disaster and decided they needed their own woke beer ad.”

The video has been viewed 5.4 million times.

Some on Twitter noted that the Miller Lite ad was created weeks before the Mulveney controversy in April.

That didn't stop fresh comments on the ad on Miller Light's YouTube page.

"I'm so sick of being preached to by companies! Just stay out of culture wars!" one person wrote on Monday.

Another wrote: "Love being lectured by a beer company for something I had nothing to do with."

The Bud Light controversy came after the brand partnered with on a social media promotion and sent Mulvaney specialty cans with her face on them in April.



Bud Light sales plummeted about 17% in one week in April versus the previous year.

Country musician Kid Rock posted a video of him shooting packs of Bud Light. He and at least one other country musician said they would boycott the brand over the Mulvaney partnership.

The company has since sought to distance itself from the campaign.

Calls for a boycott of Miller Lite didn't initially appear to have nearly the same traction. Miller Lite has not responded publicly. The Messenger has reached out to the company for comment.