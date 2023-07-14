Why is Yevgeny Prigozhin Still Alive and in Russia—Three Weeks After His Rebellion?

When Yevgeny Prigozhin and his forces launched their short-lived rebellion, taking over a major city, shooting down 6 Russian military helicopters and coming within 125 miles of Moscow, it looked like a moment of permanent rupture for two of the most powerful people in Russia. The break between Prigozhin and his former patron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, seemed clear: Putin accused the Wagner Group boss of “betrayal” and a “stab in the back”, and the Kremlin said “necessary measures” would be taken to deal with Prigozhin and his fighters.

There seemed to be no ambiguity. After an unlikely rise from the streets of St. Petersburg to a catering empire and then the shadowy world of mercenary warfare, Yevgeny Prigozhin was a marked man.

But less than three weeks later, Prigozhin is alive and apparently still traveling freely in Russia. This week came the revelation that Prigozhin had met personally with Putin after the rebellion, a meeting confirmed by a Kremlin spokesperson.

This split image shows Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Svetlov//Pool/AFP via Getty Images

As for the deal that was to have sent Prigozhin to Belarus and required Wagner fighters to either sign contracts with the ministry of defense, go to Belarus with Prigozhin or return home, that hasn’t happened. Prigozhin isn’t in Belarus, camps built there for Wagner troops stand empty, and the company is reportedly still accepting recruits for combat in Ukraine.

Many find it hard to believe that this situation will be allowed to continue. "If I were him, I'd be careful what I ate," President Joe Biden quipped about Prigozhin on Thursday.

But for now, the questions remain. Does Putin really intend to just brush a revolt against his military and threat to his regime under the rug? And what does the future hold for Prigozhin?

Profile in indecision

Mark Galeotti, a U.K.-based analyst who studies Russian security affairs, says the aftermath of the Prigozhin revolt is a case study in what he calls “late Putinism”.

“These days, Putin really doesn’t want to make tough decisions,” Galeotti told The Messenger. “He really doesn't want to take any chances. And what that means is he's always going for short-term stability over long-term policy credibility.”

By that thinking, a decisive move against Prigozhin could bring significant risks. Polls show Prigozhin still enjoys significant popular support and the scenes of cheering crowds greeting Wagner forces in Rostov-on-Don can’t have escaped notice in the Kremlin. The mythic status that Prigozhin and Wagner have taken on in the fighting in Ukraine may also provide them a certain level of protection, even after they killed some 15 Russian soldiers during the rebellion. (Russian opposition figures have also suggested Prigozhin may be protecting himself with kompromat, or incriminating information on senior Russian leaders, though there’s no proof of that.)

Putin has been careful to note in his public statements that while individual fighters involved in the rebellion may have been misled, “the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group are also patriots of Russia.”

The idea that Putin would treat men he accused of treason with a slap on the wrist would certainly undermine his image as a ruthlessly decisive leader. Some Russian elites are said to have privately expressed frustration at Prigozhin’s lenient treatment, and hardline pro-war pundits have done the same - and not that privately.

The former paramilitary-turned-influential pundit Igor Strelkov has written that while he doesn’t think all Wagner fighters deserve to be executed, “to hang 'the cook' for the rebellion and the murder of our officers is simply necessary for the preservation of Russia as a state."

But Galeotti says we shouldn’t overestimate the extent to which these events have hurt Putin’s support in the broader Russian public.

“In the Russian media, none of this is happening,” he said. “The issue has been resolved. The farsighted leader of the country avoided bloodshed. Prigozhin has accepted that he's been a naughty boy, and everything is fine.”

In exchange for his stay of execution, Prigozhin seems to have accepted a lower profile role. He’s been much quieter on social media and has refrained from the profane diatribes against the security state that he was releasing regularly in the months leading up to the rebellion.

The future of Wagner

“When Wagner marched to Moscow, it wasn't a mutiny, it wasn't a coup d'etat, it was how mercenaries renegotiate their contract,” said Sean McFate, an expert on modern mercenaries and professor at Georgetown University.

“The Wagner Group did not demobilize. They’re still in play, and I think there’s a good chance we’ll see them back in the fight.”

Whether that happens in Ukraine is an open question. Wagner units had already been pulled back from the frontlines after the heavy months of fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut. At least some Wagner troops may join Prigozhin in Belarus in newly built camps, but most experts doubt these forces will play a major role in Ukraine, given that the Ukrainians have heavily mined and fortified their border with Belarus.

It also seems unlikely that they will continue fighting under the Wagner banner. The Russian defense ministry said this week that it had taken over Wagner’s weapons stores.

Then again, in taking the city of Bakhmut, Wagner delivered Russia’s only major gain since the early days of the war. Putin may be loath to abandon them entirely.

“Russia is not winning this war. And for them to try to do so without Wagner would just be all to Ukraine's benefit,” said Mcfate.

It’s also worth remembering that Ukraine is just one part of Wagner’s activities. The company operates a sprawling global network, primarily in Africa, providing security services to authoritarian governments. These services are often provided in exchange for mining concessions or other forms of indirect payment that are funneled back to Russia through other corporate entities owned by Prigozhin. It’s both an important source of income for the Kremlin and a means of projecting Russian power around the world at the West’s expense. Just last month, the United Nations accused Wagner of engineering a decision by the government of Mali, where its mercenaries have a substantial presence and a record of human rights abuses, to expel a UN peacekeeping mission.

The Russian government is understandably reluctant to give up these activities and Prigozhin’s role is central to facilitating them. The deal negotiated between Wagner and the Kremlin reportedly allows the company to keep its operations in Africa, and there are even rumors that Prigozhin himself might end up relocating to the Central African Republic.

Safe…for now

None of this is to say that Prigozhin’s level of power and influence is what it was. His media network, known as Patriot, which includes the infamous “troll farm” accused of spreading disinformation during the 2016 U.S. election, is being dissolved according to Russian media. Some reports suggest that Yury Kovalchuk, the billionaire known as Putin’s “personal banker,” may be interested in buying it.

Prigozhin may also have lost his access to leaders of Russia’s security forces. Sergei Surovikin, the senior Russian general thought to be the most sympathetic to him among top military commanders, has not been seen in public since the rebellion and his whereabouts are unknown. One Russian lawmaker recently claimed, not very convincingly, that Surovikin is merely “resting.”

And just because Putin has decided for now that keeping Prigozhin around in a lower-profile role is less risky or problematic than eliminating him, that doesn’t mean he’s safe in the long run.

“When Putin spoke about treachery and a stab in the back in his speech, that felt very real,” said Galeotti. “He’s not the sort of chap to forgive and forget.”