The show must go on, but that's easier said than done in the midst of not one but two entertainment guild walkouts — especially for soap operas.

While some series and movies can survive a production suspension (even a prolonged, three-month-long one), soap operas are in a particularly precarious position due to their unique development schedule and the union membership status of their actors.

According to one of the writers on the decades-long-running soap General Hospital, the ABC show will be penned "exclusively" by "scab writers" — scribes who cross the Writers Guild of America's picket line.

"We hate to see our characters and storylines handed over to 'writers' who cross the picket line," General Hospital writer Shannon Pearce wrote on her Instagram. "But we're also keenly aware that stopping production could spell the demise of soap operas." Unlike episodic series that release new chapters once a week, the very nature of daytime telenovelas requires fresh material on the daily until season's end. And while most soap opera writers are already "financial core" (fee-paying non-members of the WGA), many are opting to stand in solidarity with the WGA and not show up to work, Pearce noted in a response on her post. Still, Fi-Core writers are under no obligation to follow strike orders.

Complicating the matter for General Hospital and other soaps — including The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days Of Our Lives — taking the same route as their pre-written script supplies dry up, is that soap actors are employed under the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting (or Network Code, for short). It's a different contract than the film and TV one SAG is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Network Code's contract isn't due for renegotiation until 2024, and thus, its members are expected to keep showing up to work on Network Code-affiliated projects (including not just soap operas, but also unscripted reality TV, game shows and news programs).

This isn't the first time a soap opera has had to rely on "scab writers" temporarily: A similar situation occurred in 2007-08, during the previous writers' strike, and like they are now, the temporary writers were scrutinized for their decision to not stand with the entertainment guild.

The Messenger reached out to an ABC representative for General Hospital for comment.