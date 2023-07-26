Why ‘General Hospital’ and Other Soap Operas Are Hiring ‘Scab Writers’ During the Strike - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Why ‘General Hospital’ and Other Soap Operas Are Hiring ‘Scab Writers’ During the Strike

'We hate to see our characters and storylines handed over to 'writers' who cross the picket line, but we're also keenly aware that stopping production could spell the demise of soap operas,' says one 'General Hospital' writer

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The cast of ABC’s “General Hospital,” one of several soap operas hiring temporary writers during the strike.Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

The show must go on, but that's easier said than done in the midst of not one but two entertainment guild walkouts — especially for soap operas.

While some series and movies can survive a production suspension (even a prolonged, three-month-long one), soap operas are in a particularly precarious position due to their unique development schedule and the union membership status of their actors.

According to one of the writers on the decades-long-running soap General Hospital, the ABC show will be penned "exclusively" by "scab writers" — scribes who cross the Writers Guild of America's picket line.

"We hate to see our characters and storylines handed over to 'writers' who cross the picket line," General Hospital writer Shannon Pearce wrote on her Instagram. "But we're also keenly aware that stopping production could spell the demise of soap operas." Unlike episodic series that release new chapters once a week, the very nature of daytime telenovelas requires fresh material on the daily until season's end. And while most soap opera writers are already "financial core" (fee-paying non-members of the WGA), many are opting to stand in solidarity with the WGA and not show up to work, Pearce noted in a response on her post. Still, Fi-Core writers are under no obligation to follow strike orders.

Read More

Complicating the matter for General Hospital and other soaps — including The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days Of Our Lives — taking the same route as their pre-written script supplies dry up, is that soap actors are employed under the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting (or Network Code, for short). It's a different contract than the film and TV one SAG is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Network Code's contract isn't due for renegotiation until 2024, and thus, its members are expected to keep showing up to work on Network Code-affiliated projects (including not just soap operas, but also unscripted reality TV, game shows and news programs).

This isn't the first time a soap opera has had to rely on "scab writers" temporarily: A similar situation occurred in 2007-08, during the previous writers' strike, and like they are now, the temporary writers were scrutinized for their decision to not stand with the entertainment guild.

The Messenger reached out to an ABC representative for General Hospital for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.