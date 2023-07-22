Why Gas and Electricity Prices Could Soon Spike for New Yorkers
The surges to service costs should hit as soon as August
Many New Yorkers could be zapped by surges to their electricity and gas bills after the state’s Public Service Commission approved new rate hikes by service provider Con Edison.
Under the plan, approved by the PSC on Thursday, Con Ed customers can expect hikes to both their electricity and gas rates over the next three years, with the first coming as soon as next month.
A typical residential Con Ed customer should see a 9.1% increase to their electric bill, and an 8.4% jump to their gas costs starting in August, according to PSC.
On average, that will add up to an extra $14.44 for electricity — assuming 600 kWh per month — and another $17.28 for gas, assuming 100 therms per month.
- New Jersey Might Soon Be the Last State That Won’t Let People Pump Their Own Gas
- Fill ‘er Up? Gas Prices Are on the Rise Again
- July 4th Could Still Be Costly Despite Lower Gas Prices
- Biden says he won’t let oil prices drop below $67: Why he thinks that will lower gas prices
- Why a New Yorker Magazine Writer Left His Job To Become a Museum Guard
Further increases to both rates are also planned for January 2024 and January 2025.
Electric rates will go up by 4.2% next year, and 1.4% in 2025. Gas costs will rise by 6.7% and 6.6% over the next two years, respectively.
Con Ed had pushed for larger first-year increases, but the PSC instead approved more incremental bumps spread out over three years, the commission said.
Con Ed needs the extra funds to meet increased operating costs, support hiring and bankroll improvements, including to service safety and reliability, PSC said.
Rory Christian, the commission’s chair, said that New Yorkers will benefit from the improvements their higher bills fund, including green initiatives.
“The forward-looking plan we have adopted — endorsed with stakeholder support by consumer
groups, large business customers, and the largest municipality in the region — benefits customers and includes provisions that further important State and Commission objectives,” Christian said in a statement.
“With today’s decision, Con Edison is required to pursue important energy efficiency initiatives among other progressive policies to advance the goals of New York State’s nation-leading climate change targets while mitigating bill impacts for most low-income customers, as part of New York’s nation-leading policy for energy affordability.”
But critics of the plan — which was reportedly approved by a commission vote of 7 to 1 after lengthy negotiations — said that New Yorkers are already stretched thin.
“Twenty-five percent of all of our constituent cases are already about Con Ed,” state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat who represents part of Queens, told local outlet ABC 7. “It's from tenants, it's from homeowners, small businesses. They don't know how they are going to pay their bill.”
Avni Pravin, deputy director of the Alliance for a Green Economy, panned the timing of the cost increase.
“It is unconscionable that during the hottest month in recorded history, Governor [Kathy] Hochul’s PSC decided to make cooling more expensive and less accessible for New Yorkers,” Pravin said in a statement to another local outlet, amNewYork Metro.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews