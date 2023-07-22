Why Gas and Electricity Prices Could Soon Spike for New Yorkers

Many New Yorkers could be zapped by surges to their electricity and gas bills after the state’s Public Service Commission approved new rate hikes by service provider Con Edison.

Under the plan, approved by the PSC on Thursday, Con Ed customers can expect hikes to both their electricity and gas rates over the next three years, with the first coming as soon as next month.

A typical residential Con Ed customer should see a 9.1% increase to their electric bill, and an 8.4% jump to their gas costs starting in August, according to PSC.

On average, that will add up to an extra $14.44 for electricity — assuming 600 kWh per month — and another $17.28 for gas, assuming 100 therms per month.

Further increases to both rates are also planned for January 2024 and January 2025.

Electric rates will go up by 4.2% next year, and 1.4% in 2025. Gas costs will rise by 6.7% and 6.6% over the next two years, respectively.

Con Ed had pushed for larger first-year increases, but the PSC instead approved more incremental bumps spread out over three years, the commission said.

Con Ed needs the extra funds to meet increased operating costs, support hiring and bankroll improvements, including to service safety and reliability, PSC said.

Rory Christian, the commission’s chair, said that New Yorkers will benefit from the improvements their higher bills fund, including green initiatives.

“The forward-looking plan we have adopted — endorsed with stakeholder support by consumer

groups, large business customers, and the largest municipality in the region — benefits customers and includes provisions that further important State and Commission objectives,” Christian said in a statement.

“With today’s decision, Con Edison is required to pursue important energy efficiency initiatives among other progressive policies to advance the goals of New York State’s nation-leading climate change targets while mitigating bill impacts for most low-income customers, as part of New York’s nation-leading policy for energy affordability.”

But critics of the plan — which was reportedly approved by a commission vote of 7 to 1 after lengthy negotiations — said that New Yorkers are already stretched thin.

“Twenty-five percent of all of our constituent cases are already about Con Ed,” state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat who represents part of Queens, told local outlet ABC 7. “It's from tenants, it's from homeowners, small businesses. They don't know how they are going to pay their bill.”

Avni Pravin, deputy director of the Alliance for a Green Economy, panned the timing of the cost increase.

“It is unconscionable that during the hottest month in recorded history, Governor [Kathy] Hochul’s PSC decided to make cooling more expensive and less accessible for New Yorkers,” Pravin said in a statement to another local outlet, amNewYork Metro.