Why Biden Still Won’t Acknowledge Hunter’s Daughter — His Seventh Grandchild

When New York Times Columnist Maureen Dowd unleashed on President Joe Biden earlier this month for “scarring” his four-year-old granddaughter by never meeting her or acknowledging her, Democrats hoped the president would quickly “fix” the problem before it became an issue in the 2024 election.

But so far, that hasn’t happened.

The reason is simple: The president is leaving the outcome to his son, Hunter, who initially disputed that he was the girl’s father and then—after paternity was proven— fought her mother, Lunden Roberts, over child support and even the child’s use of the Biden name.

“The president and first lady are respecting the wishes of their 53-year-old son,” said one source who is familiar with the internal discussions of Biden’s estranged grandchild. “They have a son who does not have a relationship with his daughter, so it’s not their place to have a relationship with her.”

“You make these types of decisions as a family, but it has a lot to do with respecting the wishes of Hunter and for whatever reason, he doesn’t have a relationship with his daughter now,”, said the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitivity around the issue.

Biden's reticence about acknowledging his seventh grandchild is increasingly becoming an issue as the president who has always held a public image as a Catholic church going family man, while his opponents have made an issue of around Hunter's child.

A second source who has been in Biden’s orbit for years said the president’s relationship with his only living son is “delicate.”

“They have had to handle these issues as gently as possible,” the source said, pointing to Hunter Biden’s battle with addiction in recent years. “Nothing about this is easy for them. They almost have to follow his lead on this.”

Biden has said in remarks that he has six grandchildren and he and the first lady have repeated as much to advisers.

Anticipating that questions would arise on Biden’s relationship with the grandchild, the first couple has been prepped by White House aides on the matter, the first source said, with the purpose of not having the first couple be “on the defensive” but “empathetic and human” in the way they handle their answers.

“You don’t want a drip, drip, drip on this kind of story,” the source said.

White House aides had expected reporters to ask Biden – who is aware of the Dowd piece about the delicate family issue on the president’s recent trip abroad to Helsinki earlier this month, when he held a press conference.

But the questions never came.

Republicans double down

That hasn’t stopped Republicans from pouncing on the issue in recent days.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, took aim at Biden on the relationship with his granddaughter when reacting to the White House criticism of new education standards in the Sunshine State that proclaim that slaves gained useful skills while suffering under bondage.

“The Harris-Biden administration is obsessed with Florida…yet they ignore the chaos at the border, crime infested cities, economic malaise, and the military recruitment crisis,” DeSantis said on Twitter. “Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her.”

The tweet followed a comment the Florida governor made on the campaign trail last week in South Carolina. “…Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas, or at least acknowledge that she exists?”

The Republican National Committee has also seized on the narrative in recent weeks. And other Republican candidates including Vivek Ramaswamy have ripped Biden — who has built a career on politics on being a personable, family man— for ignoring his grandchild.

“Good to see the American media finally displaying a little bit of curiosity about Hunter and Joe Biden’s family values,” Ramaswamy wrote in a tweet earlier this month. “Would be nice if @Joe Biden finally steps up and acknowledges his own granddaughter.”

Democrats say they’re worried the issue of Biden’s estranged granddaughter could become a bigger issue if he doesn’t address it imminently.

“I think it is a problem for him because it undercuts his image as a nice guy and a family man,” Democratic strategist Brad Bannon told The Messenger earlier this month. “It undermines his biggest strength. And that’s the kind of thing voters would think about.”

The White House’s ‘bunker mentality’

To date, the White House has refused to answer questions on the matter of Biden’s seventh grandchild, which one source called a “bunker mentality.”

“It’s a disservice to the president,” added one Democratic strategist close to the White House.

When a reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden acknowledges the four-year-old as his grandchild, she replied “I don’t have anything to share from here.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a congressional investigation around his business dealings. The House Oversight Committee, led by GOP Rep. James Comer, has been trying to prove whether those business transactions are linked to the president.

Throughout the 2020 presidential race, Hunter Biden was hardly ever seen on the campaign trail, an intentional move to keep the narrative around Biden’s son to a minimum, sources say.

It led to former President Trump using the now-famous “Where’s Hunter?” dog-whistle to his base.

But in recent months, the president’s son has been seen at the White House for a string of official events including the most recent state dinner and the Easter egg roll. Hunter Biden also accompanied his father on a trip to Ireland in April, appearing alongside him at events.

It’s been a reversal for the younger Biden, those in Biden’s orbit say.

“He is publicly around his father 110 percent more than he was in previous years,” the first source said.

The second source agreed: “Even with the issues surrounding the grandchild, they’re showing they love and support their son.”