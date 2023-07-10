Why Are Teenage Girls Reporting So Many Kidney Stones?

Kidney stones are increasingly being found in children and teenagers — especially teen girls — and doctors aren't entirely sure why.

The condition has long been known to be diagnosed mostly in middle-aged white men, brought on by obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome, NBC News reported.

"In children, we’re not seeing that," Dr. Gregory Tasian, a pediatric urologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the network. "They’re otherwise healthy and simply come in with their first kidney stone for unclear reasons.”

Kidney stones are solid deposits of chemicals, salts, and minerals that can get caught in the urinary tract.

While data is still emerging on the new trend, experts believe there are likely multiple factors driving the increase, including poor diets, antibiotic use at early ages, and climate change, according to NBC.

Some said ultra-processed foods, with high amounts of sodium, can cause extra minerals to enter urine and form into kidney stones. If children don't drink enough water or have too many sugary beverages, this could compound the problem.

Doctors are also considering how hotter summers may be playing a role in the phenomenon, as higher temperatures can contribute to more sweat and less urination, NBC reported. (The number of cases of kidney stones among children and adolescents indeed spikes over the summer months, doctors said.)

Researchers are also considering how antibiotic use could be driving cases up.

Antibiotics can alter the gut microbiome to benefit kidney stone development, Tasian told NBC.

In a 2018 study, Tasian and his team found people who took one of five common oral antibiotics had a 1.3- to 2.3-fold greater change of contracting the disease. The risk was greatest for the youngest in the study, according to the network.

Tasian said antibiotic use is a "leading theory" for the increase in child cases, given how many antibiotics are prescribed unnecessarily.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease says symptoms of kidney stones in children can include sharp pains in the lower abdomen, back, or groin; blood in urine; a consistent need to urinate; pain while urinating; inability or difficulty in urinating; cloudy or bad-smelling urine; and irritability.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, those who have developed one stone face a 50% risk for developing another within five to seven years.