Why Alex Murdaugh Sent Flowers and Planned a Birthday Party from Jail for Murdered Wife and Son: ‘It’s All About Optics’

In April 2022, Alex Murdaugh directed plans for a birthday party for his son Paul — despite the fact that he was in jail, accused of myriad financial crimes, and was the prime suspect in Paul's murder the year before, a new book reveals.

In Tangled Vines: Power, Privilege, and the Murdaugh Family Murders, author John Glatt writes that the party — planned with the help of Paul's brother Buster — was a twisted way for the once-prominent lawyer to convince the public that he didn't kill his son.

Murdaugh even gave Buster a detailed list of who to invite to his dead brother's 23rd birthday party.

The macabre idea to throw a party comes as little surprise to one of Murdaugh's former law partners, who says that the firm is still hurting from the alleged embezzlement.

"Even in jail, Alex wants to keep up appearances that he was this devoted husband and grieving dad," the former partner tells The Messenger. "Flowers on the grave, parties and remembrances, all that. It's all about optics."

Alex Murdaugh spoke with his son Buster from jail about throwing a birthday party for his murdered brother Paul, according to a new book. South Carolina Department of Corrections; Buster Murdaugh/Twitter

"It's like the money," the partner continues. "Never mind that he stole millions of dollars from his friends. He wanted to look and act richer than he was, by stealing. For Alex Murdaugh, style was bigger than substance."

The birthday party for Paul was to be held at a Charleston Harbor bar, Glatt writes. In a recorded phone call, Buster assured his father that the gathering would be big because word was spreading on social media, according to the book.

The author also cites a call in which Murdaugh hounded Buster to leave flowers in his name at his wife Maggie's grave for Mother’s Day — and even followed up with son's aunt to make sure he did it.

"So typical," sneers the law partner. "He was obsessed with painting this narrative that he was a victim. There wasn't a moment of sincerity after he was arrested, and now that I think of it, there wasn't any sincerity before he was arrested. We just didn't realize it until two people were dead and millions of dollars were missing."

Alex Murdaugh in court. Netflix

Once an influential lawyer in South Carolina's Low Country, Murdaugh's life unraveled on June 7, 2021, when he said he returned to his family's hunting lodge on a sprawling estate in Islandton, S.C., to find Maggie and Paul shot to death.

Their bodies, he said, were discovered near dog kennels on the property.

Though he told authorities he'd been visiting his ailing mother at the time of the killings, police soon focused on Murdaugh as the prime suspect in the murders.

He was convicted in March 2023 of killing his wife and son and sentenced to life in prison.

Murdaugh has also been accused of stealing millions of dollars from his former law firm and its clients; he faces trial for those financial crimes later this year.