Why a New Yorker Magazine Writer Left His Job To Become a Museum Guard

A staffer at the New Yorker magazine walked away from the prestigious position to become a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Patrick Bringley is explaining why he did it and ended up turning a temporary career detour into a decade-long experience in a new autobiography titled

"All the Beauty in the World - The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me."

All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley Simon + Schuster

It all started when his older brother was diagnosed with fatal cancer.

After his brother died, Bringley, then 25, says he found himself needing an escape from his daily life.

“When he died, I didn't relish the idea of going back to an office job,” Bringley told Cultured. “I wanted to do something straightforward, where I was able to think about things that might feel a little more essential.”

He ended up at what he considered “the most beautiful place” he knew in 2008.

Bringly started guarding treasures from Egypt and Rome.

“I don't think I anticipated the extent to which I would learn how to be a grown up from all my fellow guards," he told Cultured.

“I really loved the job. Why would I need to do anything else? I get to come here and think my thoughts and nobody's pushing me around.”

He says he wore out nine pairs of company shoes over the years as he strolled the labyrinths beneath the galleries.

“My life is still the same. After my experience with my brother, I almost had a principled stand against being too ambitious,” Bringly says. “What matters is still basically my wife and my kids and my friends."

Bringly hopes to write another book. He lives with his wife and children in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.