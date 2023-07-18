Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She’s Still on ‘The View’ During Double Strike - The Messenger
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She’s Still on ‘The View’ During Double Strike

The host clarified that her show is under a different contract than the actors' or writers' unions, but she and her fellow co-hosts are "backing everybody up"

Charlotte Phillipp
Whoopi Goldberg attends a conversation and screening for MGM+’s “Godfather Of Harlem” at The 92nd Street Y, New York on March 24, 2023 in New York City.Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

As The View continues to air while SAG-AFTRA and the WGA continue to strike against studios and streaming services, Whoopi Goldberg felt the need to explain why she's still appearing on the daytime talk show.

On Monday's episode (the first since the actors' guild began its strike, as The View pre-records their Friday episodes during summer months), Goldberg clarified that she and her fellow co-hosts are under a different contract that does not affect the union and that they are "backing everybody up."

"Like the soap operas and game shows and news shows, we work under something — a different kind of contract which is called the network code which means that we are allowed to continue on," Goldberg said. "As we’re not actors at the table acting The View, it’s a different kind of context. So that’s why we’re still able to ... work."

Goldberg made her stance extremely clear on the double strikes, doubling down and showing full support for both unions.

"We support the actors who are out on strike, as we do with the ... writers' guild," she said. "People are just trying to get a balance....That's why we're working today."

Although The View is allowed to continue on as usual, they may not have their usual number of guests — actors are not allowed to promote major theatrical or TV projects under the strike rules.

"We want it to all work out for everybody," she concluded. "Nobody wants to see folks on strike because, you know, it's never good when you have to make a noise to say, 'Hey. We're here.'"

