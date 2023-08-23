Who Was Yevgeny Prigozhin? And What Will His Death Mean for Putin and Russia?

Yevgeny Prigozhin has now been the main player in two of Russia’s most dramatic episodes since its invasion of Ukraine: a failed rebellion that the Wagner Group boss launched just two months ago, and now his apparent death in a fiery plane crash.

Grey Zone, a Russian Telegram channel that supports the Wagner Group, warned Wednesday that Prigozhin's death could lead to mutiny within the country's armed forces.

"The assassination of Prigozhin will have catastrophic consequences," a blogger on the channel said. "The people who gave the order do not understand the mood in the army and morale at all."

On June 23, as Prigozhin and his forces marched north towards Moscow, capturing a major city and shooting down several army helicopters, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his spokesman left no doubt: the Kremlin would take “necessary measures” to deal with a “betrayal” and “armed rebellion” by the Russian leader’s longtime friend and ally.

Even President Joe Biden and his CIA chief mused openly that Prigozhin should watch his every move. William Burns, the CIA director, called Putin the “ultimate apostle of payback” and quipped, “If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn’t fire my food taster.”

But as the weeks passed, many Russians and analysts outside the country were puzzled to see Prigozhin operating freely in Russia and - just this week - sending out a video message that purported to show him commanding a Wagner operation in Africa.

Why was Prigozhin still a free man?

On Wednesday the answer came, in the form of Prigozhin’s plane falling from the sky.

Now come new questions, for Putin and his country.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Svetlov//Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Life after Prigozhin

Prigozhin was a deeply controversial figure, but he had powerful allies, particularly among those who agreed when he lambasted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and openly mocked many top commanders on the ground in Ukraine. Meanwhile, his Wagner fighters developed a reputation for being both more ruthless and effective than their Russian Army counterparts.

Putin may have dispatched enemies repeatedly over his more than 20 years in power, but Prigozhin had a following, enough so that his June march on Moscow drew plenty of support before he agreed to pull back.

Those supporters flooded social media Wednesday.

Gray Zone published a portrait of Prigozhin in a black mourning frame with the caption: "Yevgeny Prigozhin is a hero of Russia, a true patriot of his homeland who died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia. But even in Hell he will be the best. Glory to Russia!"

"Damn those who are involved in this terrorist act in the very center of Russia," the Prigozhin 2023 Telegram account said. "Wagner is beheaded."

"Yevgeny Viktorovich, you were a real Patriot of your Motherland,” another contributor to the same channel said. “We will never forget you."

Christo Grozev, the lead Russia investigator with the open-source investigative site Bellingcat, which has reported extensively on Prigozhin and Wagner, wrote last year, “Wagnerites tell me they’d vote for him over Putin any time.”

Now Prigozhin’s backers may see him as a martyr for their ultranationalist and anti-Kremlin cause. There are tens of thousands of Wagner fighters scattered in various parts of the world, and countless others who support them.

The Kremlin bet, presumably, is that the punishment of Prigozhin will be widely understood in Russia, that Wagner's forces can be marginalized (many have reportedly redeployed from Ukraine to central Africa in the last few months) and that this will soon be seen as an effective move to remove an irritant and occasional threat to Putin's power.

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian journalist and influencer whose father was Putin’s mentor, wrote on Telegram that Prigozhin’s death was an “absolutely clear signal to all the elites…everyone who had any seditious thoughts.”

But how all those Wagner supporters respond to Prigozhin’s demise may also have a profound impact on the next phase of Putin’s rule.

Jail to hot dogs to halls of power

Prigozhin was never far from controversy. Last November he posted a photo of a macabre “gift” he had sent to the European Union Parliament in Brussels: a blood-splattered sledgehammer in a violin case. The social media stunt (it was never clear that the EU actually got the package) came soon after European legislators voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

For those who had followed Prigozhin, the symbolism was unmistakable: Wagner fighters had filmed themselves using a sledgehammer on a prisoner in Syria in 2017, after which it became something of a symbol for the group. Also last November, a video circulated on Telegram showing the brutal execution by sledgehammer of an ex-Wagner fighter who had allegedly defected to the Ukrainian side. Prigozhin said at the time that the video should be titled, “A dog receives a dog’s death.“

Those rough edges traced to Prigozhin’s early years. As a young man in St. Petersburg he was known to break into apartments and sell stolen goods on the black market. He spent most of the 1980s in a Russian prison camp on charges of robbery, fraud and prostitution.

Prigozhin was freed in 1990 and found himself in a newly-capitalist, free-wheeling Russia. He first got into business with a hot dog stand, which soon became a chain of hot dog stands, which ultimately became a small business empire of supermarkets and restaurants. His swanky waterfront spot in St. Petersburg, New Island, became a favorite of Putin’s for entertaining visiting dignitaries, including U.S. President George W. Bush, whom Prigozhin personally served at a 2006 dinner.

Putin evidently took a liking to the young restaurateur, and Prigozhin’s growing business empire reaped the benefits. His catering company won lucrative government contracts to feed Russian school kids, prisoners and soldiers; one military contract alone was worth over $1 billion.

But Prigozhin’s true power and influence came from his role as founder and leader of Wagner, the Kremlin’s private shadow army. Wagner forces made their mark in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and then in Syria and several countries in Africa. For years he denied involvement with the organization; but as the war in Ukraine raged he brought tens of thousands of fighters to the Kremlin’s “special military operation” and did so publicly, posing for photos with his fighters and even sending video messages from their graves in Ukraine.

Famously - or infamously, Prigozhin offered to free Russian prisoners in exchange for their willingness to fight. “Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs and don’t rape any broads,” was his advice for the newly freed men.

Before the war in Ukraine, Prigozhin was probably best known in the U.S. for funding the Internet Research Agency, the infamous Russian “troll farm” accused by U.S. authorities of spreading online misinformation in the U.S. on the Kremlin’s behalf ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Prigozhin was indicted in 2019 and sanctioned by the U.S. for his ties to the operation.

Celebrity status

Once the war began, Prigozhin’s calls for a more violent war on Ukraine won him a following and made him something of a celebrity. As his profile grew, hardline nationalists took to social media to support Prigozhin as a future defense minister — or even a successor to President Vladimir Putin.

By all accounts the senior leaders of Russia’s security services and the military didn’t like him, but there was no question that he had become a key player in Putin’s war. In the months-long battle for Bakhmut, a western intelligence estimate said that some 20,000 Wagner fighters had probably perished in the battle.

It was during that fight that Prigozhin publicly endorsed a video released by two Wagner commanders in which they accused Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the Armed Forces chief of staff, of withholding ammunition supplies for Wagner forces and used a crude homophobic slur to insult him.

These were only the latest squabbles in a longstanding feud. Wagner troops were the real fighters, Prigozhin raged; Russian commanders were useless and bent on denying Wagner what it needed to win. Prigozhin refrained from criticizing Putin himself, until that day two months ago when he blasted the reasoning for the war and the way in which it had been prosecuted - and began his march to the Russian capital.

Several weeks after the failed revolt, The Messenger asked Mark Galeotti, a U.K.-based analyst who studies Russian security affairs, why Prigozhin was still alive, and still a free man.

Galeotti suggested Putin might have feared the unrest or instability that would follow a move against Prigozhin. But then he added, “When Putin spoke about treachery and a stab in the back in his speech, that felt very real. He’s not the sort of chap to forgive and forget.”

On Wednesday, those words sounded prophetic.

Joshua Keating contributed reporting.