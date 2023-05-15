WHO Issues Urgent Warning: Sweeteners Can Increase Risk of Diabetes, Death
Global health review suggests no long-term benefit from sugar substitutes.
The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning to avoid non-sugar sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and stevia, because a new review shows they have no impact on weight loss.
Non-sugar sweeteners, found in diet sodas, yogurts, baked goods, and many other grocery store products, may actually have a negative impact on overall health, the WHO said, leading to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality.
"People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars," Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, said in a press release. Sugar alternatives have "no nutritional value," he added.
The warning applies to both natural and artificial sugar substitutes. The only people who may benefit from consuming low or no-calorie sweeteners are those with pre-existing diabetes, the WHO said. Toothpastes, skin creams, and medications are still considered safe.
The health affects of sugar substitutes are the subject of rigorous debate: Some studies have paradoxically shown a correlation between consuming artificial sweeteners — sugar substitutes that are created synthetically — and increased rates of obesity, the New York Times reported. Others have shown that artificial sweeteners are linked to a nine percent higher risk of heart disease, including heart attacks.
The market for artificial sweeteners was valued at 7.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2029, according to Market Data Forecast.
