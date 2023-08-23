Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? The Entrepreneur Presidential Hopeful’s Net Worth, Religion and More

A new face has entered the crowded field of Republican presidential hopefuls and he's making quite a splash.

Vivek Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur who was born to immigrant parents from India. Before throwing his hat in the ring for the presidency, his stints with politics involved activism while a student at Harvard University.

He got a bachelor’s degree at Harvard and his law degree from Yale. After college, he joined an investment firm before founding a biotech company. He’s accumulated wealth to the tune of more than half a billion dollars and became a popular anti-"woke" activist in his college years. He skipped voting in three different presidential elections this century.

Ramaswamy is the youngest candidate in the Republican primary, and he’ll get his initial shot at telling the world his platform as a candidate during the first debate Wednesday night. Fox News will host a Republican debate Wednesday beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate.

Let’s meet GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy was born and raised in Cincinnati, attending public schools through eighth grade before he went to St. Xavier High School, a Catholic school. He often attended a Hindu temple in Dayton with his parents during his growing years.

He attended Harvard, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree and was a Phi Beta Kappa member. He later earned a law degree from Yale.

While in college, he became known as a brash libertarian and was a member of the Harvard Political Union, where he later became its president. Also while at Harvard, he co-founded Campus Venture Network, a social networking site designed for college students trying to launch a business venture. He sold that to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in 2009.

He also performed Eminem cover songs and some libertarian-themed raps. He once told the Harvard Crimson he was a contrarian who loved debating people.

After getting his bachelor’s degree, he joined QVT Financial, a hedge fund management firm. He founded the biotechnology firm Roivant Sciences in 2014 in an effort to revolutionize drug development, and the company earned six FDA approvals for drugs they helped launch.

Ramaswamy ran companies that raised millions and made many more millions of dollars. In 2022 he threw his name into the ring for the highest office in the country. He claims that he voted libertarian in 2004 and did not vote in the 2008, 2012 or 2016 elections. He said he voted for Trump’s reelection in the 2020 general election.

What Nationality is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy is an American citizen who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1985 to Hindu Tamil parents, who immigrated from India.

How Old is Vivek Ramaswamy?

He was born on Aug. 8, 1985. Ramaswamy turned 38 earlier this month and will be 39 at time of inauguration. He’s the youngest candidate in the GOP presidential primary field.

How Tall is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy is reportedly about 5-foot-7 (170 cm) and 156 pounds (71 kg), according to parts of his biography posted online.

What is His Net Worth?

Ramaswamy has a reported net worth of about $520 million, mostly from wealth gained working during his 20s and 30s. The entrepreneur has a reported salary of $40 million per year through the million-dollar companies he founded, earning compensation at each of them.

What Religion is Vivek Ramaswamy?

“I’m Hindu. I’m not Christian, and we are a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values,” Ramaswarmy said on Aug. 14. “But here’s what I can say with confidence: I share those same values in common. I believe I live by those values more so than many self-proclaimed Christian politicians.”

Ramaswamy said he’s running to be “commander-in-chief” and not “pastor-in-chief.”