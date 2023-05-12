Elon Musk on Friday named Linda Yaccarino, a veteran advertising executive from NBCUniversal, to run Twitter.

Yaccarino takes the helm of the social media company after Musk has slashed staff from about 7,500 to 1,800 employees over the last few months.

He’s also made a variety of abrupt changes to the platform that have irked users, but that Musk says are designed to drive revenue. Musk, who paid $44 billion for Twitter in October, recently told employees in an email that it’s now worth about $20 billion, according to the New York Times.

Yaccarino would be a logical choice for Twitter, which has suffered huge advertising losses under Musk’s stewardship. Advertisers have been concerned about weakened content moderation, rising hate speech and false stories. Last year, for instance, Musk tweeted and then deleted a false report about the man who attacked former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul, sparking a wave of controversy. The privately held company suffered about a 40% drop in year-over-year revenue and adjusted earnings in December, according to Wall Street Journal.

She interviewed Musk on a panel at the MMA Global Possible conference in Miami about three weeks ago, later saying she was committed to "working with Elon, the entire Twitter team, teams across NBCUniversal, (chief marketing officers), publishers, tech partners, and more" to help improve the platform.

"We heard very clearly this week that Twitter is committed to freedom of speech (not freedom of reach), accountability, and ultimate transparency. Those are things we can all get behind," she wrote on her LinkedIn page.

Musk said Yaccarino, who was NBCUniversal’s chairman of advertising and partnerships, starts in about six weeks. Here’s more about Twitter’s incoming CEO.

At NBCUniversal, Yaccarino was responsible for more than $10 billion in annual revenue, overseeing all global, national and local advertising sales and partnerships across the company’s networks and digital platforms.

She’s been with NBCUniversal for more than a decade and is credited as a key player in the successful launch of the company’s Peacock streaming service.

She started working at NBCUniversal in 2011 as president of cable entertainment and digital ad sales.

Prior to NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as the chief operating officers of ad sales marketing and acquisitions at Turner, owner of CNN and other cable channels.

Yaccarino would likely be charged with wooing advertisers back to the platform. Before Musk took charge, advertising made up 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

She graduated from Penn State in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, telecommunications, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She serves as chair of the World Economic Forum’s Task Force on the Future of Work, as well as the Advertising Council’s Board of Directors.

She also sits on the board of the Ascena Retail Group.

“We are grateful for Linda Yaccarino’s leadership of NBCUniversal’s Advertising Sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built,” Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corp., said in a news release. “Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her twelve year tenure, and we wish her the best.”