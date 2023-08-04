White Supremacist Banners Removed in Predominately Black Baton Rouge

Banners promoting a white nationalist hate group have started appearing in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana’s capital city is predominantly Black.

The Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP reported that on Sunday, members Eugene Collins and Johnnie Domino “received a slew of calls“ from residents letting them know that banners displaying the logo of Patriot Front had suddenly appeared in several locations throughout the city.

Collins said many of the people who called were scared to take the signs down themselves.

“They were a little afraid of touching them,” he told The Advocate. “Every time somebody calls us, we just go out and take the sign down.”

“It’s something that is very concerning to us,” Mark Armstrong, a city spokesperson, told the Associated Press about the banners on Thursday. “It’s rather disturbing, to say the least. I mean, this is clear racism being posted up on a banner in our community.”

Louisiana has an expansive history of racism and one of the nation’s largest Black population percentages — with the Black community accounting for one-third of the state. In Baton Rouge, 53% of the population is Black, according to data from the United States Census Bureau.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Patriot Front as “a white nationalist hate group. It formed after the 2017 "United the Right" rally in Charlotteville, Virginia. The group broke away from another neo-Nazi group.

Patriot Front reported it completed 1,766 “instances of activism” nationally been March and May, including 48 banner drops.