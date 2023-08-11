White Supremacist Arrested Following Alleged Threats Against Witnesses, Jury in Synagogue Shooting - The Messenger
White Supremacist Arrested Following Alleged Threats Against Witnesses, Jury in Synagogue Shooting

The horrifying event was the deadliest mass shooting against Jewish people in the nation's history

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
A self-described West Virginia white supremacist has been arrested for allegedly issuing threats against witnesses and members of the jury hearing the case against the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter.

Mass shooter Robert Bowers, 50, was sentenced to death earlier this month after he was found guilty of fatally shooting 11 people in a 2018 attack on the Tree of Life synagogue during Shabbat morning service.

It was the deadliest mass shooting against Jewish people in the nation's history.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 45, was arrested Thursday after allegedly making increasingly violent threats against the trial’s jury and witnesses in social media posts, emails and in website comments, according to the charging affidavit against him filed Wednesday in a West Virginia district court.

One post warned: "We WILL be watching, and we WILL be taking pictures of ALL cars and people who leave the courthouse," the complaint stated.

In another message, Lloyd allegedly wrote: “The good news is that synagogues remain easy targets . . . Let’s see a BOWERS in every city in every country.”

Visitors view tributes to the victims of the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on the first anniversary of the attack that killed 11 people.
Visitors view tributes to the victims of the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on the first anniversary of the attack that killed 11 people.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

He also allegedly urged his followers repeatedly to "kill tannies and antifa," according to the affidavit.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has also accused Lloyd of threatening surviving victims and victims' families and hailed his arrest. 

Lloyd — who has referred to himself as a "white supremacist reverend" — faces charges of using threats to attempt to impede and obstruct the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce, and witness tampering.

If convicted of all counts, Lloyd could face up to 35 years in prison.

Prosecutors did not announce when Lloyd would be arraigned, but they noted that the FBI was continuing to investigate the case.

