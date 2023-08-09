White Nationalist Group Members Sue Leftist Who Infiltrated Org, Got Them Fired - The Messenger
White Nationalist Group Members Sue Leftist Who Infiltrated Org, Got Them Fired

Members of Patriot Front argue they were fired, harassed and had their car tire slashed after their information was posted online

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
The white nationalist group Patriot Front attends the March For Life on January 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Five people affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front have filed a lawsuit against a Washington man who they accuse of infiltrating their organization and causing them to lose their jobs.

The lawsuit, which the Patriot Front members filed in federal district court in Seattle, accuses David Alan Capito, 37, of joining the group in 2021 using an alias, according to a report by the Seattle Times. Capito then allegedly took photos of the group’s meetings, recorded members’ license plate numbers and recorded conversations with Patriot Front members using a hidden microphone.

The lawsuit also alleges that Capito worked with a group of “anarchist hackers” to access Patriot Front’s online chat logs. The five Patriot Front members argue that the information allegedly gathered by Capito and subsequently posted online resulted in them losing their jobs, receiving threats in their homes and having their tires slashed.

Three of the Patriot Front members are from Washington, including the leader of the state’s chapter, while the other two are residents of Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Patriot Front members assert that their white European ancestors conquered the United States and bequeathed it only to them.

“When our pre-Columbian forefathers left their European homes…they found a common cause and a common identity as Americans. From the varied nations and cultures of Europe a new nation was forged in the flames of conquest,” the group wrote in a manifesto on its website in 2022. “Our mission is a hard reset on the nation we see today – a return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.”

The group also describes in the lawsuit that its overall objective is to “reforge … our people, born to this nation of our European race … as a new collective capable of asserting our right to cultural independence.”

Two of the Patriot Front members named in the lawsuit, Colton Brown and James Julius Johnson, were among the 31 members of the group who were arrested in northern Idaho last year for attempting to riot at an LGBTQ pride event.

